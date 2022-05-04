Yankees’ Aaron Judge happy to create special fan moment with HR

TORONTO — Aaron Judge’s bet on himself is continuing to look like it will pay off.

Judge’s hot streak continued in Tuesday’s 9-1 win over the Blue Jays, as the outfielder who is due to hit free agency for the first time after the season added two more extra-base hits and extended his hitting streak to eight games.

His sixth-inning homer, the only run the Yankees scored off Toronto right-hander Alek Manoah, was another monster shot and his eighth homer in his last 10 games. It came after Judge battled back from an 0-2 count to get to 3-2 before he crushed the 114 mph blast into the second deck at Rogers Centre, measured at 427 feet.

And the moment gained greater meaning when cameras caught an adult Blue Jays fan get the ball and give it to a young Yankees fan wearing a Judge jersey.

The boy hugged the man and started crying.

Aaron Judge hits a home run in the Yankees’ win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday night. USA TODAY Sports

Judge said he was unaware of what happened until he was told by reporters after the game.

“There are Yankees fans all around the world that are passionate about the game,’’ Judge said. “He’s starting out the right way.”

So is Judge, who then helped seal the Yankees’ 11th straight win with a double to drive in two more runs in the seventh.

After a relatively modest start to the season, Judge’s decision to turn down the Yankees’ seven-year, $230 million offer prior to the season looks like it might pay off.

Judge acknowledged his swing is coming around, but added, “I had a hat trick tonight on strikeouts, so I’m still trying to figure it out. … We’re getting there.”

When asked if this was the best he’s felt at the plate since 2017, he said, “It’s tough to say. The biggest thing is being healthy and being out there. When you have nagging stuff going on, it’s tough to be at your best.”

Manager Aaron Boone, who said over the weekend that Judge was still “grinding” at the plate, believes he’s coming around now.

“There’s no question he’s squaring a couple up every night,’’ Boone said. “It’s good to see him getting really settled in and being the player we know he is.”