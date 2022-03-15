Yankees' Aaron Judge dodges vaccine question after mandate news

Aaron Judge did not want to go there.

After news broke that Yankees and Mets players would be beholden to the same New York City vaccine mandate regulations that have prevented Kyrie Irving from playing home games for the Nets, the Yankees’ slugger was asked by reporters if he’s vaccinated.

“I’m still focused on getting to the first game of spring training,” Judge answered.

“I think we’ll cross that bridge whenever the time comes, but right now so many things could change so I’m not really too worried about that.”

While Judge may be unconcerned, one would have to imagine that the Yankees and Mets have started to worry about issues that may arise.

MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that the Yankees had three unvaccinated players “at last count” and that the Mets also have “a few” players who have not yet gotten the jab.

