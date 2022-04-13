Yankees’ Aaron Hicks glad he played winter ball in offseason

It was just 12 games, but they were enough to let Aaron Hicks know he was good to go.

After losing most of the 2021 season due to wrist surgery, the Yankees center fielder made the decision to go to the Dominican Republic in late November to play with Leones de Escogido in the Dominican Winter League.

Hicks piled up 53 plate appearances in a lively atmosphere and accomplished what he came for.

“Getting back into playing, competing, seeing pitches,” Hicks said of his reasons for participating. “Ultimately, the most important thing for me was seeing pitches and being able to adjust to velocity again.”

About four months later, Hicks can feel his offseason excursion paying off.

Entering Wednesday’s game against the Blue Jays, Hicks had recorded a hit in each of his four starts, including a two-run home run that got the Yankees on the board in Tuesday’s 4-0 win.

For a player who could be trying to make up for lost time — he played just 32 games last season before undergoing surgery for a torn sheath in his left wrist — Hicks has also shown the patience at the plate he is known for at his best, drawing three walks through his first 16 plate appearances.

Aaron Hicks belts a two-run homer in the Yankees’ win over the Blue Jays on April 12. Jason Szenes

“I feel like he’s still finding his way, but that’s the good thing about it — he’s getting on base, he’s getting his hits,” manager Aaron Boone said. “It’s nice to see Aaron, with a lost season last year for him, I know he’s really worked hard in the winter, going to play winter ball, but physically getting himself ready. He played a lot in spring training. He was taking a lot of at-bats, even on the days he wasn’t playing so he’d be ready to go. He’s come in and really contributed.”

Hicks, who was also limited to 59 games in 2019 because of a back strain and a right flexor strain that ultimately required Tommy John surgery, isn’t necessarily thinking about proving that he’s all the way back. It will take more than five games to do that this season.

Instead, Hicks — in the fourth year of a seven-year, $70 million contract — is keeping his mindset simple.

Aaron Hicks celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run homer in the Yankees’ win over the Blue Jays on April 12. Jason Szenes

“I’m just trying to go out there and play right now,” Hicks said. “Just play. Enjoy the moment, enjoy what I’m doing and take it day by day. I’m not really trying to think too much about that. Me going and playing in the DR definitely helped that a lot.”

Hicks estimated that it took about five games in the Dominican Republic for him to feel comfortable with his wrist again. He wanted to take solid hacks and swing hard and see how his wrist would respond.

With the winter league cameo proving helpful both physically and mentally, Hicks is offering early hope that he can be an important piece of the Yankees’ lineup on a consistent basis.

“He’s a tough at-bat,” DJ LeMahieu said. “He doesn’t chase pitches, he can do damage on pitches that are over the plate. When he’s in a rhythm, it seems like he’s always on base, always doing damage. That’s how he’s looked the last couple games, for sure.”

The 32-year-old Hicks has gotten one day off through the Yankees’ first six games, with four starts in center field and one in left — his first game there since 2017. With Brett Gardner no longer in the picture to provide insurance in center — and Aaron Judge able to start there occasionally — Hicks’ dependability becomes even more important.

“To have a guy that can not only be a contributor but have an impact, as a switch hitter offensively playing that position, is huge,” Boone said. “We’ve seen Aaron put together long stretches of being a really consistent guy that gets on base. He’s off to a good start in that way and just want to make sure he continues it.”