Yankees’ Aaron Hicks exits after fouling ball off right shin

Just as he was beginning to mash, Aaron Hicks went down in a heap of pain Tuesday night in The Bronx.

Hicks fouled a ball off his right shin in the third inning of the Yankees’ game against the Reds, forcing his early exit. Once the outfielder finally got to his feet, Hicks walked off the field gingerly with the help of a trainer and was replaced mid-at-bat by Marwin Gonzalez. Later in the game, the Yankees announced X-rays were negative.

Over his last eight games coming into Tuesday, Hicks was batting .385 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and a 1.423 OPS — the seven extra-base hits one more than he had in his first 67 games of the season.

Aaron Hicks grimaces in pain after fouling a ball off his right shin in the third inning. Robert Sabo

Gonzalez remained in the game in left field, with Joey Gallo moving from left to center to take over for Hicks. A portion of the Yankee Stadium crowd chanted for Aaron Judge to enter the game, but manager Aaron Boone remained committed to giving him a day off.