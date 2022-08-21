Yankees’ Aaron Boone explains outburst after latest loss

It wasn’t a motivational tactic. It was not a made-to-go-viral outburst intended to wake up his slumbering team.

When Aaron Boone went off in his postgame press conference on Saturday, slamming the table as he was peppered with questions about his skidding team’s current slide, it was just the Yankees’ manager reacting to the concerning situation in front of him.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone Corey Sipkin/New York Post

“I don’t necessarily like coming up here and getting upset or getting frustrated, but I also try to be authentic with our team, with our players. I’m human,” he said on Sunday, before the Yankees looked to avoid a four-game sweep at the hands of the Blue Jays at the Stadium. “As much as I try to be as steady as I can be, you go through things during the course of the year that allow some things out.”

He had — and still has — plenty of reasons to be frustrated. The Yankees are in the throes of a team-wide slump, having lost 13 of their last 16 games and 20 of 29 to see their once massive AL East lead shrink to six games in the loss column. The usually even-keeled Boone, who is known to get animated from time to time in support of his players — remember his “Savages in the Box” rant? — let his emotions get the best of him.

“We try to always have a consistency with the way we do things and the way we prepare and the way we respond no matter what we’re going through,” Boone said. “But there are human moments like me getting upset yesterday.”

Maybe it sparks the Yankees, delivering a jolt of energy. But that, Boone maintained, wasn’t the reason for losing his cool.