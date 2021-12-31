Yankees’ 2021 frustrations leave questions to be answered

Sign up here to get Inside the Yankees delivered to your inbox each Friday morning.

In the big picture, 2021 will go down as just another year in which the Yankees did not win a World Series, extending their title drought to 12 years.

The hunt will soon continue in 2022. But before the calendar flips, it’s time to zoom in (here’s to ending all Zooms soon) one more time on the best and worst of 2021 for the Yankees — and there were plenty in a maddeningly inconsistent season — with a look at what lies ahead in the new year.

Best game: Game 162. The Yankees entered the final day of the regular season guaranteed of playing at least 163 games, but whether that meant a play-in game or a wild-card game — and where and against whom it would be — remained very much up in the air. The Yankees and Rays engaged in a playoff-like battle, with eyeballs spread out watching the scores of Red Sox-Nationals, Blue Jays-Orioles and Mariners-Angels, which all had playoff implications.