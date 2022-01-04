Yahoo DFS Picks Week 18: NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football GPP tournaments

We’re heading into Week 18, and we’re building our final main slate around a Saints stack as they aim for the final playoff spot in the NFC. We also want to do our best to feature players who will receive a full complement of snaps in our Week 18 Yahoo DFS tournament picks. The final week of the NFL regular season can be tricky to navigate in DFS, but we see it as an opportunity to take advantage. As always, we’ll have some sleepers and under-valued dart throws with high upside for GPP tournaments.

We’re largely avoiding chalky plays, so we’ll have enough differentiation to make some noise in this type of format.

WEEK 18 FANTASY RANKINGS (PPR & STANDARD):

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Before we break down our picks, just a reminder of some key rules for Yahoo DFS. It’s essentially the same as FanDuel, with four-point passing TDs and half-point PPR.

Yahoo DFS Picks Week 18: NFL DFS lineup for GPP tournaments

Sunday main slate, $200 budget, no more than six players from the same team.