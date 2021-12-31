Yahoo DFS Picks Week 17: NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football GPP tournaments

We know the majority of fantasy football owners in traditional leagues are done for the season but for DFSers, There are two more weeks — and two more main slates — remaining in the 2021 regular season. The drama promises to be high with a number of teams still in the mix for a playoff berth — or on the hunt for their conference’s lone bye. While there are a couple of exceptions, we wanted to place our focus on players from those teams still competing for postseason positioning to build our Week 16 Yahoo DFS tournament picks. As always, we’ll have some sleepers and under-valued dart throws with high upside for GPP tournaments.

We’re also calling on a few chalky DFS plays, but we’ll have enough differentiation to make some noise in this type of format.

WEEK 17 PPR RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Before we break down our picks, just a reminder of some key rules for Yahoo DFS. It’s essentially the same as FanDuel, with four-point passing TDs and half-point PPR.

WEEK 17 STANDARD RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Yahoo DFS Picks Week 17: NFL DFS lineup for GPP tournaments

Sunday main slate, $200 budget, no more than six players from the same team.