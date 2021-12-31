Yahoo DFS Picks Week 17: NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football GPP tournaments

We know the majority of fantasy football owners in traditional leagues are done for the season but for DFSers, There are two more weeks — and two more main slates — remaining in the 2021 regular season. The drama promises to be high with a number of teams still in the mix for a playoff berth — or on the hunt for their conference’s lone bye. While there are a couple of exceptions, we wanted to place our focus on players from those teams still competing for postseason positioning to build our Week 16 Yahoo DFS tournament picks. As always, we’ll have some sleepers and under-valued dart throws with high upside for GPP tournaments.
We’re also calling on a few chalky DFS plays, but we’ll have enough differentiation to make some noise in this type of format.
Before we break down our picks, just a reminder of some key rules for Yahoo DFS. It’s essentially the same as FanDuel, with four-point passing TDs and half-point PPR.
Yahoo DFS Picks Week 17: NFL DFS lineup for GPP tournaments
Sunday main slate, $200 budget, no more than six players from the same team.
We’re going to roll the dice on the rookie here in spite of his struggles in live action this season. He eclipsed 20.0 fantasy points in relief of Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 4, and head coach Kyle Shanahan has acknowledged Lance’s development Lance has demonstrated over the past several weeks. He should be able to do enough with his legs to produce a quality fantasy performance on Sunday.
The Chargers are fighting for their playoff lives, and they’ll be anxious to bring Ekeler back into the fold after he missed last week with COVID. The Broncos are no picnic to rush against, but Ekeler can win in so many ways that he’s nearly matchup-proof.
Not only is Penny fresh off another quality workload and performance (17-135-1), but the Lions are a bottom-third rush defense getting 7 points on the road. Volume should remain on the menu for Penny this week as the Seahawks try to put a positive end to what has been an incredibly disappointing season for them.
Waddle continues to establish himself as the best player on the Dolphins, and he’ll need to deliver again on Sunday to help Miami keep its playoff hopes alive. He’s dominated targets in recent weeks, receiving 10-plus in six of his last nine games. He’s also scored a pair of touchdowns over his last three contests, demonstrating a growing nose for the end zone.
St. Brown has entered full-blown “breakout mode” over the past month. He’s earned 10-plus targets — and 46 total — over the last four games with touchdowns in three separate contests. With injuries to key offensive players, St. Brown should continue to serve as the centerpiece of the Lions’ attack.
Gage is coming off a poor effort in which he was held to four grabs, 39 yards, and a lost fumble. Still, we remain encouraged by the usage he’s received in recent weeks — he has two games of 12 targets since Week 13. Buffalo’s defense isn’t really one we’ve been excited to pick on this season, but if they prioritize slowing Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson, Gage could find some room to roam.
Not only are the Bengals the friendliest fantasy defense against opposing tight ends, but it’s reasonable to presume that Kelce will be itching to play after sitting out last week with COVID. The Chiefs have punched their ticket to the playoffs, but they’re still on the hunt for the AFC’s first-round bye.
The Eagles have found success running the ball more frequently, and they control their own postseason destiny at the moment. They’ll likely remain committed to establishing their ground game even with Miles Sanders (hand) out Sunday. Scott has played well this season in Sanders’ stead, and he should be in line for another quality workload.
The Colts are second in the league in takeaways and are a top-10 unit overall per DVOA. The Raiders have done an admirable job keeping their season together all things considered, but we expect the Colts to be able to impose their will as they continue to maintain a grip on their playoff chances.