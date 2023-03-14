XFL trainer Ben Siegfried, 22, dies at team hotel

Ben Siegfried, a former college football player who was serving as an athletic trainer for the St. Louis BattleHawks and D.C. Defenders of the XFL, died Thursday, the league announced.

He was 22.

The XFL and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson sent their condolences to his family and friends on Friday.

“The XFL family mourns the loss of our teammate, Ben Siegfried, who passed away last evening,” the league said. “Ben, a graduate student athletic trainer from Lebanon Valley College working with the XFL Athletic Training Department, was an integral part of preparing our BattleHawks and Defenders for the season.

“His infectious smile in the locker room and passion for his work will be deeply missed by all the players and staff who had the opportunity to work with him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.

“So so sorry to hear this devastating news come in earlier today. Sending strength, love, light, and mana to the Siegfried family during this heartbreaking time. We are with you. Stay strong.”

Siegfried’s cause of death was not released.





Ben Siegfried Facebook/Ben Siegfried

According to FOX 2 St. Louis, he died at the team hotel.

Siegfried was a defensive tackle at Lebanon Valley College in Pennsylvania.

The school also released a statement on his passing.

“LVC is saddened to learn that Ben Siegfried ’22, M’23 has passed away. A @LVCFootball DT, Ben was finishing his master’s degree in athletic training and was doing his clinical training with the XFL. Please keep Ben’s family, loved ones, and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” the school tweeted.





St. Louis Battlehawks

Siegfried was a three-sport athlete in school and received a sportsmanship award in 2021 while at Lebanon Valley College. He had 17 tackles and a half-sack in 2021 for the school.