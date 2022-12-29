Xavier McKinney’s sudden practice return gives Giants hope

Xavier McKinney had a pep in his step and a wrapped splint on his hand.

The Giants welcomed McKinney back to practice Thursday for the first time since he suffered a broken left hand riding in a Can-Am all-terrain vehicle that was in an accident on a sightseeing tour in Mexico in early November.

The third-year safety caught passes from a staffer and pushed around a tackling dummy during the portion of practice open to media. He was expected to join the scout-team defense during team periods, head coach Brian Daboll said. Could he play Sunday against the Colts?

“Not sure,” Daboll said before practice. “The first thing is to let him get out here and move around. He hasn’t played in a while. He has a contraption to protect his hand, so we figure get him started. He’s been moving around rehabbing. His lower body is obviously good, so we’ll let him practice and see where he’s at.”

The path McKinney is on trends more likely toward playing in the regular-season finale against the Eagles, though anything is possible at this point in a game week.

Xavier McKinney during the Giants-Packers game on Oct. 9, 2022. USA TODAY Sports

The Giants have three weeks from Thursday to activate McKinney or shut him down for the season. Of course, if the season still is going three weeks from now then the Giants will have clinched a playoff berth and upset their first playoff opponent, so there is little risk involved in starting the clock.