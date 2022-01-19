Xavi gives ultimatum to Ousmane Dembele: agree to new Barcelona contract or be sold

Xavi has told Ousmane Dembele that he must sign a new contract at Barcelona or else he will be sold before the January transfer window closes.

Dembele has spent the last four-and-a-half seasons at Camp Nou, having initially joined the club from Borussia Dortmund for a whopping $164 million in 2017, but now only has six months left to run on his contract.

Barcelona has been trying to tie the 24-year-old down for several months but there has been no sign of a final agreement being reached, and Xavi has now warned the winger that he is running out of time to make a decision. Dembele has reportedly rejected a number of contract offers, frustrating the club heirarchy.

Dembele has been linked with Chelsea and Bayern Munich among a whole host of other top European clubs, and his current manager admits that a winter transfer is a possibility.

What did Xavi say about Dembele?

During his pre-match press conference ahead of Thurdsay’s Copa del Rey match against Athletic, Barcelona manager Xavi did not mince words, giving Dembele two options for his future: stay, or leave. Now.

“The message is clear,” Xavi said. “Ousmane Dembele has to sign a new contract or we find a way to sell him in January. No other way. What I can say is that we are making a difficult decision. If he does not renew, the club has decided that they will make a decision. We have waited a long time, we have been in talks with him for five months. Either he renews or a solution is sought.”

The firm message from the manager leaves Dembele with a very short window to sort out his future, with the winter transfer window closing on January 31.

“I’ve been very honest with him, it’s not an easy situation. All or nothing. We feel bad, but what comes first are the interests of the club. It is not contemplated that he stays in the stands. I have been very clear with Ousmane.”

Xavi hits back at Dembele’s agent

Dembele’s agent Moussa Sissoko added extra fuel to the ongoing transfer rumours by questioning the way Barca have treated his client since his return from coronavirus-enforced quarantine.

“Everyone talks about money. But it’s not only money for us,” Sissoko said earlier this month. “Also the management with the player day to day is very important. How can he play right after getting Covid without even training?”

Xavi has now issued a response to Dembele’s agent, insisting that the Frenchman has never expressed any unhappiness or desire to leave.

“I also wonder about the agent talking the way he is and Dembele, on the other hand, telling me he wants to stay. I can’t understand,” he added, giving credence to the possibility that Dembele could still stay at Barcelona.

How has Dembele performed in 2021-22?

Dembele has sat out 16 matches through injury this season, and he missed two games while recovering from COVID-19. That has left the Frenchman with just 684 minutes in 11 appearances this season across all competitions, including just six La Liga appearances.

Fitness issues have dogged the former Dortmund star throughout his time at Barca, and he has struggled to rediscover his best form since returning to action after the Christmas break.

Dembele has only managed to record one goal and two assists in all competitions, with a Copa del Rey last-16 clash against Athletic Club up next on Thursday.