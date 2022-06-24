Xander Schauffele takes Travelers lead as Rory McIlroy tumbles

CROMWELL, Conn. — It’s difficult to determine which event was more stunning Friday during the second round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands:

Xander Schauffele threatening to run away and hide after shooting a second consecutive 7-under 63 to get to 14-under and take a five-shot lead into the weekend.

or …

Rory McIlroy, one day removed from his opening-round 62 that featured eight birdies and no bogeys, carding a quadruple bogey and a double bogey on the back nine to tumble from contention, six shots behind Schauffele.

Schauffele, who has hit 33 of 36 greens in regulation, is five shots clear of five players who are 9-under: Patrick Cantlay, defending champion Harris English, Nick Hardy, Cam Davis and Kevin Kisner.

On the 12th and 15th holes, McIlroy looked as if he had turned into a 20-handicapper, playing those two holes in 6-over. By the time his queasy rollercoaster ride was finished, he shot an even-par 70 and remains at 8-under.

Xander Schauffele took a commanding lead on Friday. Getty Images

McIlroy’s round, which included seven birdied, was beyond bizarre. He made the turn at 4-under for the round and then took that stunning snowman 12 after hitting his tee shot out of bounds and getting sloppier from there. He followed with the double on the short par-4 15th, where he hit a greenside chip shot into the lake.

“It’s golf,” McIlroy said. “It sort of came out of the blue. I haven’t made a big number like that or couple big numbers like that in a long time. I put myself in a great position in this tournament and then just three bad swings have sort of cost me six shots.

“I had a four-hole stretch there on the back nine where I lost three fairway wood shots [that] cost me,’’ McIlroy went on. “For whatever reason I haven’t been comfortable with my fairway woods the last couple weeks. I just hit three loose ones there, two on 12 and then the one on 15. I played well the rest of the way.

“There are two rounds left and a lot of golf left. I’ve got all that work to sort of try it make up over the weekend. At least I have the time to do it.”

Schauffele agreed.

“It’s only Friday,” he said. “We’ve got 36 more holes, and I need to stay aggressive. This is a course that’s giving up some birdies, and if you’re leading the pack and you get kind of comfortable, people are going to hunt you down.’’

Rory McIlroy reacts during his rough second round on Friday. Getty Images

Chris Gotterup, the 22-year-old native of Little Silver, N.J., shot his second consecutive 68 on Friday and is tied for 33rd at 4-under entering the weekend. This is his career fourth PGA Tour event and he has made the cut in three of them, including the U.S. Open last week.

“This is why I practice,” Gotterup told The Post on Friday. “This is where I want to be.”

He said he has had this tournament “bookmarked for a while, because I knew I could play well on this course.’’

“I have let up a bunch of shots, honestly,” he said. “But I’m in a good spot, comfortably into the weekend. Hopefully I can make a move on the weekend. Hopefully, I can get some fireworks going this weekend.”