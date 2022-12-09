Xander Bogaerts shades Red Sox with Padres praise: ‘Wants to win’

While the Yankees were busy this week locking up their biggest free agent star, Aaron Judge, the Red Sox watched as one of their own bolted for the West Coast.

Xander Bogaerts inked a massive 11-year, $280 million with the Padres on Wednesday night. Friday, the four-time All-Star was introduced in San Diego, where he spoke not-so-subtly about his decision to leave behind the team that first signed him as a teenager.

“I feel great,” the 30-year-old shortstop told reporters. “Sometimes it’s hard to turn the page, but it’s something I have to do. I was very thankful and appreciative for my time with the other team, the Red Sox, and I met a lot of people who helped me out and helped me be the player I am today.

“It was a great run. But this is a different challenge, one I’m looking forward to. This team wants to win… You could see the fans in the postseason, how electric it was, and something we obviously didn’t have [in Boston] this year.”

That wasn’t all.

Bogaerts also thanked his new team for being “straightforward” in its negotiations.

Xander Bogaerts heads to the Padres after spending his first 10 years in the majors with the Red Sox. Getty Images

The Red Sox, meanwhile, were apparently miles apart with their offer — a reported six years and $160 million, according to the Boston Globe — and many around baseball were confounded by Boston’s maneuvers, which included agreeing to a five-year, $90 million deal with Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida on Wednesday night.

“My priority was going to a team that was very competitive, a team that wanted to win,” Bogaerts said Friday. “The [Padres] owner doesn’t like windows, but this isn’t a window, it’s something that’s built for the long run, with the guys on this roster and the commitment to the guys on this roster for the long run. I’m looking forward to bringing a banner here and being part of that.”

That’s hard to argue, given that San Diego reached the NLCS this past season and Bogaerts joins a roster that already includes Manny Machado, Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. once he returns from his PED suspension.

“This team reminds me of the team we had that won in ‘18, a team that was superior to the rest, roster-wise,” said Bogaerts, who was part of two World Series winning teams in Boston in 2018 and 2013.

Now, the Red Sox, who went 78-84 and finished in last place in the AL East 21 games behind the Yankees last season, are left with a huge hole at shortstop and at the plate. Bogaerts hit .307 in 150 games last season with 15 homers, 73 RBIs and a .833 OPS.

“It’s crazy how the world works,” Bogaerts said. “Everything happens for a reason. I’m excited to be here.”