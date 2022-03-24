Wyoming Sports Betting: The Best WY Betting Sites

Commercial content. 21+.



Sports betting in Wyoming has been legal online/on mobile and in retail settings since September 2021. Check out the best betting sites for bettors in the Equality State.

Wyoming Sports Betting



Online sports betting became completely legal in Wyoming in September 2021. The Wyoming Gaming Commission had a minimum of five licenses available to be granted, and the first two were allocated to BetMGM and Draft Kings.

Unfortunately, there are not any retail sportsbook locations available in Wyoming, however, this may soon change. There are four tribal casinos in the Equality State with a high enough grade to offer sportsbooks if they chose to pursue the market.

Online Sports Betting Yes Mobile Sports Betting Yes Retail Sports Betting No Minimum Age 18

Wyoming Sports Betting FAQs



Is sports betting legal in Wyoming?



Online sports betting was made completely legal in the state of Wyoming in September 2021. There are currently two sportsbooks that are both licensed and operational in the Equality State: BetMGM and DraftKings.

Regulators in Wyoming are eager to highlight that while some overseas sportsbooks say they can accept bets placed from the state, players should only use licensed and approved sportsbooks. This is because there is still no overarching Federal law on online sports betting, and the Wyoming Gaming Commission is unable to offer consumer protections to players who use offshore sportsbooks.

There are currently no retail sportsbooks in Wyoming. There is hope that this may soon change, as the Equality State’s four tribal casinos have a high enough grade that they could offer the service if they so choose.

Who governs sports betting in Wyoming?



The Wyoming Gaming Commission oversees the permits, procedures, and fair gaming standards for legal online sports betting in Wyoming. They are a part of the Wyoming Pari-Mutuel Commission, and it is not uncommon to see the two commission names used interchangeably when reading about the latest news and developments with legal sports betting in the Equality State.

Where can I bet on sports in Wyoming?



Thanks to Wyoming being an online-only sport betting state, you are able to use your phone, tablet, or computer to place a bet from anywhere in the Equality State.

There are currently no retail sportsbooks in operation in Wyoming, however, there is hope that this will change in the future. The four tribal casinos in the state have a high enough grading that they will be able to offer sports betting should they choose to go forward.

How old do you have to be to bet in Wyoming?



The legal age for placing a bet in Wyoming is 18 years old. This is true for both using a legal online sportsbook, or betting on a horse race at one of the legal tracks in the Cowboy State.

What sports can I bet on in Wyoming?



You are able to bet on the full range of professional sports using legal online sportsbooks in Wyoming. This means that you are free to bet on your favorite NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB teams, along with any markets offered from sports from around the globe.

Wyoming is also in a relative minority of states who do not have any restrictions on college sports betting. Many states do not allow players to place wagers on in-state college sports.

However, there are no such restrictions in Wyoming. This leaves you free to bet on the University of Wyoming Cowboys football and men’s basketball teams.

Legal Wyoming online sports betting



Our top Wyoming Sports betting sites

BetMGM – Market leading sportsbook DraftKings – Excellent game analysis available FanDuel – Fantastic promotions and offers

3. FanDuel Sportsbook

App Live betting Streaming Same game parlay Refer a friend bonus ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

FanDuel is one of the best sportsbooks operating in Wyoming and across America. Their mobile app is regularly lauded as the simplest and most rewarding experience on the US market.

If you’re signing up for a new FanDuel account, then you’ll be taking up one of the most potentially lucrative welcome bonuses on the market as well. However, if you don’t want to commit to a chunky deposit in search of big payouts, the offer is flexible for smaller spenders too.

Once registered, there are more than a dozen active offers on any given day to try and enhance your baseline bets.

Unlike other providers in Wyoming, FanDuel also streams several of the games in progress directly to you on the app. These guys know exactly what they are doing.

2. DraftKings



App Live betting Streaming Same game parlay Refer a friend bonus ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

While DraftKings may have started life as a fantasy sports option, the company has evolved as legal online gambling has become more widespread in the United States. They are now a fully-fledged sportsbook as well and offer a complete catalog of domestic and international events to bet on.

What makes DraftKings really stand out is the depth of statistical analysis available with a single click for each game. This is a fantastic tool for sports bettors who prefer to pick their wagers based on the stat sheet.

DraftKings also offers generous bonuses and promotions and have a daily selection of Odds Boost lines where enhanced returns are available. There is a comprehensive One Game Parlay builder too, along with a number of premade parlay bets where players can get behind the day’s best action with a single click.

1. BetMGM

App Live betting Streaming Same game parlay Refer a friend bonus ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

BetMGM has quickly established itself as the leading online sportsbook in North America, offering a complete catalog of both domestic and international sporting events to bet on. With a thorough selection of markets for each event too, every bettor will be able to find what they want.

One of the best features on BetMGM is their comprehensive One Game Parlay builder, which allows registered players to quickly and clearly build a ticket for any big game. There are also daily premade special parlays too for those who prefer to dive straight into the action.

BetMGM has a wide variety of promotions and bonuses available to suit any player, and also offers special enhanced odds via Lion’s Boost bets across the site daily. With such strong design, good promotions, and a thorough catalog, it is easy to see why BetMGM has so quickly pulled away from the crowd.

Retail Sportsbooks open in Wyoming



There are currently no retail sportsbooks open in Wyoming, with the Equality State only offering legal online sports betting. However, there is hope that this will change in the future.

There are four tribal casinos in Wyoming, each of which has Grade III status. This means that they will be able to offer a sportsbook service in the future should they choose.

While nothing has been discussed due to the Wyoming Gaming Commission first focusing on establishing the online market, there could also be the possibility that the Equality State will follow others’ leads and introduce sportsbooks at horse racing tracks.

Latest Wyoming Sports Betting News



With legal online sports betting only coming to Wyoming in September 2021, the latest news revolves around how quickly residents of the Equality State are signing up to the new sportsbooks.

In September 2021, the first month where sports betting came online, the total handle was $6.2m. This increased to $10.8m in October and $11m in November.

In December 2021 this had increased again to $12.3m, and there are good signs that this will increase again as more options come to the market. Although neither has yet gone live, the Wyoming Gaming Commission approved PointsBet and FanDuel to begin operations, giving sports bettors in the state even more legal online sports betting options.

The history of Wyoming Sports Betting



Like most states in which online sports betting is completely legal, Wyoming first began to explore legislation after the Supreme Court struck down the Professional and Amateur Sport Protection Act (PAPSA). The ruling that PAPSA was unconstitutional is what opened the door to allow legal sports betting to expand beyond the small number of states grandfathered in.

The first pair of bills to bring legal sports betting to Wyoming were proposed in 2020, however, neither advanced beyond committee. A fresh bill focusing on online sports betting was then introduced in March 2021, which passed with only minor modifications to the license application process.

The bill was finally signed into law by Governor Mark Gordon in April 2021, which allowed for online sportsbook operators to begin applications. The first pair to be granted the right to run legal online sports betting in Wyoming were BetMGM and DraftKings, although FanDuel and PointsBet have also since been granted licenses.

BetMGM and DraftKings finally went live in Wyoming in September 2021, finally bringing legal online sports betting to the Equality State.

Wyoming Sports Teams to bet on



Wyoming is not currently home to any professional sports teams, however, this does not mean that fans are left wanting. The University of Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls run Division I sports programs which are hugely popular with fans.

Residents of the Equality State are also often found supporting the professional teams from Colorado, their southern neighbor, who have franchisees from all four major sports leagues.

University of Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls



The University of Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls compete in 19 Division I sports across three conferences. The vast majority are with the Mountain West Conference, however, their swimming and diving teams compete in the Western Athletic Conference and their wrestling team in the Big 12.

The two programs which will be closest to many fans and sports bettors’ hearts, though, are the Cowboys football and men’s basketball teams.

University of Wyoming Cowboys football



The University of Wyoming Cowboys are not currently a national powerhouse, but there are definite signs of improvement under long-term head coach Craig Bohl. Since taking over the Cowboys in 2014, Coach Bohl has made the Cowboys a dangerous team come bowl season.

The Cowboys lost 21-24 to BYU in the 2016 Poinsettia Bowl, however, since then have won their last three appearances. This began by winning the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl 37-14 against Central Michigan in 2017, before following it up with a 38-17 win against Georgia State in the 2019 Arizona Bowl.

The Cowboys won their second Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in 2021 when they defeated Kent State in a 52-38 thriller. This leaves a bright future ahead for the University of Wyoming, and fans will be able to back their team thanks to the legalization of online sports betting in the Equality State.

University of Wyoming Cowboys men’s basketball



The Cowboys have a sole national championship to their name, won in 1943, however, their glory years are hardly behind them. Under new head coach Jeff Linder, the University of Wyoming men’s basketball program is looking to have a bright future.

Despite inheriting a losing team and having to play under tough conditions, Linder still leads the Cowboys to a 14-11 record in the 2020/21 season. He has followed this up with a 2021/22 season where the Cowboys have spent most weeks nationally ranked and sitting on top of the Mountain West Conference.

Their next goal will be to reach their first NCAA Tournament since 2015.

Colorado Professional Sports Teams



With no professional sports teams in Wyoming, most fans look south to Colorado to get their fix. With Denver less than 100 miles from the Equality State’s southern border, it is no surprise that their sports teams have a big following in Wyoming.

The Mile-High city is home to all of Colorado’s professional sports teams. These include the Denver Broncos NFL franchise, along with the NBA’s Denver Nuggets, NHL’s Colorado Avalanche, and MLB’s Colorado Rockies.