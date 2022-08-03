Wyndham Championship odds, predictions: Three matchups worth backing

Commercial Content, 21+



The Wyndham Championship is less than 24 hours away, giving us a final opportunity to share best bets.

Yesterday, we outlined our favorite derivative selections for the event. Today, we focus on the head-to-head matchups. Like the derivatives, I’ve identified three matchup markets that pique my interested based on both statistical modeling and relevant course history.

In all cases, there’s a decent gap between players in my model and give a slight implied probability edge based on pricing. With that in mind, let’s dive into this week’s matchup plays.



Wyndham Championship predictions and matchup bets

Best Bet #1 – Kevin Kisner (-115) over T. Hatton

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

A short course that requires precision irons? Color me interested in Kevin Kisner.

Last year’s Wyndham Championship winner is coming off a missed cut at the Rocket Mortgage, but sets up well at this course. Across his last 24 qualifying rounds, Kisner ranks 15th overall in my statistical model. Just over his last 12 qualifying rounds, he’s ninth overall on the field.

Kisner also owns a brilliant course record at Sedgefield Country Club. In six appearances at this track, Kisner has yet to miss a cut and has four top-10 finishes in those starts. Further, in four tournaments this season on courses under 7,200 yards, Kisner owns two top-10 finishes.

Kevin Kisner Getty Images

As for Hatton, he profiles somewhat well in my model, but there’s one glaring weakness in his game. Over his last 12 qualifying rounds, Hatton ranks 145th in the field in fairways gained. He also ranks 10 spots behind Kisner in SG: Approach and 55 spots behind in GIRs gained.

Add in that Hatton is relatively inexperienced at Sedgefield — he’s only made one appearance (a missed cut) in 2016 — and hasn’t featured since. For those reasons, back Kisner up to -125 in this head-to-head.

Best Bet #2 – Brian Harman (-115) over Aaron Wise

Odds via BetMGM

Just in terms of head-to-head matchups available, this is one of the biggest modeling discrepancies on the board.

Over each’s players last 12 qualifying rounds, Harman ranks fourth overall in the field. On the flip-side, Wise ranks 112th in the field. Plus. although Harman has the more alarming course history — five missed cuts in eight starts — he simultaneously owns two top-10 and three top-30 finishes in the remaining starts. As for Wise, he’s gone 46th-MC-48th in three starts.

Plus, even if you up the modeling sample to the last 24 rounds, Harman still owns a 55-spot advantage over Wise. But, in terms of the aforementioned 12-round model, Harman owns the advantage in virtually all the major categories. He’s 114 spots better in fairways gained, 79 spots better in SG: Approach, 112 spots better in GIRs gained and 68 spots better in birdies or better gained.

Brian Harman takes a shot during the PGA Championship. Getty Images

Harman also owns a past edge over Wise when they play on similar courses. Over the last 35 tournaments on courses under 7,200 yards in which they’ve both participated, Harman has won the head-to-head matchup in 19 and has lost only 14.

For those reasons, back Harman up to -140 for this market.

Best Bet #3 – Russell Henley (-105) over Alex Smalley & Robert Garrigus

Odds via WynnBet

I’ve already outlined my love for Henley in the derivatives column, but this price is a downright insult on him.

That’s why I’m once again choosing to get involved on Henley, who is the only player in this trio with multiple top-10 finishes at the Wyndham Championship. Smalley finished a solid T-29th last year while Garrigus’s best finish (T-11th) came all the way back in 2013.

Just in terms of the statistical model, there’s a sizable gap between Henley and these players. Over the last 12 rounds, the Georgia product ranks eighth in the field. In that same projection, Smalley sits 89th while Garrigus sits 124th. Expand the sample to include each player’s last 24 rounds and the rankings on each player are 3rd-79th-146th, respectively.

Betting on Sports?

Realistically, I believe Smalley is the only threat here. However, he’s missed three straight cuts on courses under 7,200 yards and doesn’t have the approach numbers capable of keeping up with Henley.

Crazier things have happened, but I would price Henley closer to -135 in this three-ball.