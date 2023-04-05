WWE’s Vince McMahon’s ‘Salvador Dali’ mustache goes viral

They’re coming at Vince McMahon from the rafters for this.

The colorful WWE honcho — who stole headlines earlier this week after news of a $21.4 billion merger with Endeavor, parent company of UFC — is now going viral for his head-scratching facial hair choices.

The embattled executive officer has, it appears, grown a mustache — and, like Monday nights, it is quite raw.

Fans were quick to critique McMahon’s new look, which he is said to have debuted in public at last weekend’s Wrestlemania.

Many were comfortable giving the budding 1970’s porn star the ten count rather quickly.

“Vince McMahon’s mustache looks like someone copy and pasted his left eyebrow to his upper lip,” one social media critic joked to his followers.

“Pleased to report Vince McMahon’s metamorphosis into Salvador Dali is nearing completion,” a Twitter user quipped.

Others took digs at the 77-year-old’s entire aesthetic.

“I’m still trying to figure out how Vince McMahon looks at himself with that mustache, hair dye, face pulled tight and says yep I look good,” one wrestling fan mused.

“Take off that phony mustache,” another insisted. “You’re not fooling anybody.”

The jokesters at Barstool Sports chimed in on the pressing issue, posing the question to their five million Twitter followers: “What does it look like Vince McMahon does for a living?”

A torrent of entertaining answers ranged from “Clark Gable impersonator” and “sells used Honda Civics to college kids” to Mike Lindell, controversial founder of My Pillow, adult entertainment legend Ron Jeremy and many more.