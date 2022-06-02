WWE’s Theory on Hell in a Cell, John Cena bond, Vince McMahon

Theory is just beginning his reign as the youngest United States champion in WWE history as he and the company hope it’s the start of bigger things to come. The 24-year-old is being positioned as a future world champion in WWE and has already shared a WrestleMania moment with Vince McMahon and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

Before he defends his U.S. title against Mustafa Ali at the “Hell in the Cell” pay-per-view on Sunday (8 p.m., Peacock), Theory took time for some Q&A with Post pro wrestling columnist Joseph Staszewski.

Q: Why was this program with Mustafa Ali — pulling Miz and Veer in — the right way to get your U.S. title reign started?

A: I think for me, where I’m at right now with my character with the United States championship, I think it’s a cool story to show somebody like Ali who is fighting from underneath trying to get his opportunities. Of course to me, I don’t think he’s somebody that’s championship material and I think he just has to prove that. I think right now I’m showing where I stand. I’m showing that I’m the United States champion and I’m not just going to hand out title opportunities. You’ve got to earn it.

Q: Is it nice to throw some of these heat magnets into it with Miz and the big opposing force of Veer that kind of adds to this?

A: I think especially Miz being involved with it, that’s somebody who’s been the WWE champion, somebody that’s main evented WrestleMania, somebody that’s worked with some of the greats. Just having him a part of this with the crowd, whether they’re cheering him or booing him, they’re enjoying him. He’s entertaining to them and I think that just helps. When it comes to somebody like Veer Mahaan, just literally the danger this guy brings to the ring. I think all these different characters being put into one scenario, it’s kind of cool to see how it all plays out.

Q: When you’re not at this point and you’re out there with Vince McMahon and he’s talking about you as a future world champion and the company feels that way, there have been people that have been put in that position before. Some sank and some swam. How do you handle the pressure and the expectations and why do you think you will be one of the people who swims?

A: The goal for me is to definitely be a great, for sure. But I think where I have a difference with the pressure that I should feel, there’s definitely pressure there, but I think it’s all about how you handle that pressure. I think for me, each moment, each day enjoying it and taking it in and getting the best out of what I can possibly do with what I’m given. That’s how I can enjoy this and really get to where I want to get and not think so much on the pressure of things.

Q: Who are some of the people you kind of bounce things off of or try to lean on?

A: Someone who’s a very heavy influence on me, and a lot of people know this, is John Cena. I think when it comes to sports entertainment, WWE specifically, I believe that’s somebody that’s untouched. That’s somebody who has a hell of a record to try to stand toward or shoes to fill, so that’s definitely a huge motivation for me and somebody who I do get to speak with from time to time. I think that’s somebody I try to model myself after.

Q: So you’ve had a chance to talk to Cena and text him here and there for certain things?

A: Yup

Q: What’s the best piece of advice he’s given you?

A: It just depends what we’re talking about. Typically it’s work related and how can you improve this or what looks better to you here. Honestly man, not even advice he’s given me but I think just his character. Watching him as I was growing up, the whole “Never give up” [slogan.] As cheesy as people may think that sounds, that mentality, that never-give-up mentality is what really helped me through my life and really got me to this point. And I think a lot of people that see me as the 24-year-old United States champion, the youngest in WWE history, and how I’ve gotten here so far is that mindset, that never-give-up attitude. That’s something that’s been an inspiration to me and that’s definitely somebody that’s a big influence on me and helps me guide my way.

Q: What’s it like as someone who grew up idolizing Cena to now have that level of relationship with him?

A: It kind of just blows my mind. It’s so wild. I don’t want to say I didn’t expect it because I’ve always had the motivation and the drive and the determination to be here. But to actually think like, “Oh whoa, I can actually get some advice from John Cena” is just mind-blowing. When you think, who’s your ultimate inspiration in life, whether it’s a baseball player, a football player, a WWE superstar, and to finally meet them and be able to conversate with them about work and how to get better and get to that next level, it’s wild.

Q: You’ve talked about how having a match with John Cena is something that would be a dream and doing it at SummerSlam would be ideal. As that kid who grew up loving him, what would it mean to get that moment?

A: It just takes words out of my mouth, because I think when that moment happens and I’m in the ring with John Cena, man, I don’t know what to say. I don’t know what I’m gonna say. I don’t know. I have no idea just because like you’re saying and the way you spoke about it, I clearly know what it was like for me growing up watching John, just the story there and how much we’d actually have for a story. Man that’s just so crazy to me. I see it happening for sure.

Theory and Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 38 WWE

Q: How would you describe how hands-on Vince McMahon is with you and what’s it been like sitting under the learning tree with him?

A: One of the biggest things I’ve learned from him is really me just watching him, not really anything he says to me. He tells me great things, but even me just watching, I’ve learned from just the work ethic and discipline it takes to really make it in the WWE. Just to see someone who has been doing it as many years as him and the position he’s in and how he doesn’t fold and he’s always on top of things, to me it’s something you can really learn from somebody if you really watch them.

Q: Do you expect him to be back on TV with you again soon or do you feel like that chapter is a little bit over now and they’re going to let you run free on your own here?

A: As much as it is a storyline, it is real life. You’ve got to expect the unexpected. You never know. No idea. Even looking back at WrestleMania, no idea. Mr. McMahon is having a match after me and Stone Cold’s stunning me. Yeah, no idea. It’s just a wild place.

Q: So how much did you know going into WrestleMania what was going to happen in that segment and what do you think your character gained by being a part of it?

A: Going into WrestleMania, obviously I knew me and Pat McAfee were going to have a match and then later finding out Mr. McMahon is gonna have a match against Pat McAfee. Then the whole Stone Cold thing, was kind of finding that out last minute and just trying to digest that and at the same time having I feel like my first real WrestleMania match. There’s a lot going on.

That WrestleMania moment I think for me, it did nothing but great things for me. Just let alone someone like Pat McAfee, the athlete he is and things he’s done, to be able to have a high-level match at WrestleMania with him, someone who’s not always doing what we do, that was really cool. Mr. McMahon’s out there. That’s someone to me, I think to everybody that when it comes to sports entertainment that’s somebody who’s right on that Mount Rushmore, and then to top it all off “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, and I think that kind of speaks for itself.

Q: So you didn’t have time to practice taking Stunners? That was a one-time, hit it perfect on que?

A: Yup. Everything for that was right there, no rehearsing, just right into it.

Q: Were you proud of that one?

A: Super proud of that. I was holding that in. I don’t want to tell anybody. I’m just gonna hold this in. When the time is right and that boot hits me in the gut, it’s time to fly.

Q: What did you learn from your time in The Way and working with Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae in NXT?

A: You come from independent wrestling and being really good at the wrestling and just going hard and hitting moves and doing these unique things. Then you transition to WWE where you have to have that but you always need to have the personality and charisma. I think for me, I was just trying to figure everything out. I still am, but I think then I was having a little run in NXT and then I found out, “Hey. it looks like you’re gonna be a bodyguard to Johnny Gargano.” Once I heard that, I was like, “OK. I want to try something. I don’t want to be just a boring bodyguard. Maybe there is something else we can do.”

My personality is very goofy. I like to have fun, so let me try something. I tried it and once Johnny had seen it he was like, “Man I think Shawn [Michaels] and Hunter [Triple H] are gonna love this.” We went with it and it kind of took off and did its own thing. Obviously, that helped me kind of come more out of that shell and finding that personality when I’m out there rather than just having it when I’m in the back.

Q: How important do you think that decision was now that you look back on it to be able to show that side of you that wasn’t the original plan?

A: I think it was super important. It was super eye-opening, especially to not just me watching wrestling, but watching moves a lot more and really realizing the entertainment and the acting of it, what really draws people into it rather that moves and stuff like that. For me, I was like, “Let’s really try to change this. Let’s get people attached to the personality.”

Q: You mentioned your love of movies. I know you have this collection of life-size figurines. How did that all start?

A: When I moved down to Florida, I went to Universal Studios. I always loved movies. I’ve always loved movie props. There was this guy down in Florida selling a life-size Iron Man. I thought it was like the coolest thing. Little did I know that was gonna lead to a bunch of life-size stuff in my house, Jason Voorhees, Freddy Krueger, Terminator. Everything is pretty much in a pool table room.

Q: How many do you have?

A: I think total maybe six.

Q: Is there one you want to get next?

A: I would probably say I’d have to be done because I have way too many. It looks like a bunch a people. I think if somebody breaks into my house they are going to be terrified.