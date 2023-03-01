WWE’s Sonya Deville arrested for gun possession in New Jersey

Sonya Deville, a star performer in WWE, was arrested in New Jersey for gun possession in February.

Citing court documents, TMZ reports that Deville, a New Jersey native, was arrested for having a gun without a permit after a valet in Atlantic City discovered the firearm in her glove compartment on Feb. 19.

The valet subsequently called police, who arrived a short time later.

Deville, whose real name is Daria Berenato, reportedly had a permit for her gun in Florida but not New Jersey.

She is due in court later in March.

She began carrying the firearm after an incident that occurred in 2020 in which a man who was “obsessed” with the WWE star was arrested for breaking into her home.

One source in Deville’s camp told The Post that she had traveled to Atlantic City with her fiancée, fitness model Toni Cassano, to celebrate their recent engagement.





WWE star Sonya Deville was arrested in New Jersey for illegal gun possession in February. AFP via Getty Images

The valet discovered the firearm after her ticket was misplaced and the worker opened the glove compartment to verify that it was her car, the source said.

A WWE spokesperson declined to comment on the matter.

At the time the crazed fan was arrested for breaking into her home, authorities spoke about the depth of the stalking.





Sonya Deville and surfing coach Michaylah Petersen speaking at NYU in 2018. Getty Images

“Our deputies are unveiling the suspect’s disturbing obsession with this homeowner who he had never met, but stalked on social media for years,” Hillsborough County (Fl.) Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement in 2020.

“It’s frightening to think of all the ways this incident could have played out had the home alarm not gone off and alerted the homeowner of an intruder.”

In 2020, Deville spoke to The Post’s Joseph Staszewski about being the first openly lesbian performer in WWE.





Sonya Deville performs at WWE show in Germany in 2022. Getty Images

“It’s a very gratifying and fulfilling thing for me because I was on the other side of the coin five, six years ago looking up to people on television, feeling comfort in having allies that represented me on media and TV and film and entertainment in general,” she said.

“So to be that for the next generation and for the youth who might not be comfortable with who they are, it’s super relatable for me because I was that person not too long ago.”