WWE’s Maryse Mizanin had wardrobe malfunction on ‘Monday Night Raw’

The season premiere of “Monday Night RAW” had a little bit of everything.

During a surprise appearance in Brooklyn, WWE star Maryse Mizanin apparently suffered a wardrobe malfunction in a black mini dress while throwing her husband, The Miz, a birthday party in the ring.

According to The Sun, Mizanin popped out of her mesh slit dress after Dexter Lumis crashed the party and attacked Miz (whose real name is Mike Mizani) from behind.

Mizanin apparently exposed too much by accident while leaving the ring after she was kicked by The Miz, causing her to fall face-first into his birthday cake. Her husband was being choked out by Lumis, kicking and struggling to break free.

The Miz eventually escaped and ran backstage, leaving Mizanin alone with Lumis in the ring. When the couple reunited backstage, she was disheveled from the fall and covered in yellow cake.

WWE star Maryse Mizanin suffers a wardrobe malfunction on Monday Night Raw on Oct. 10, 2022. WWE

Mizanin took to Instagram to share selfies of herself after slamming into the cake. One photo showed someone cleaning her face with a makeup wipe while her frosting-encrusted hair stood straight up.

“This is my night!!!!” she wrote in her caption.

WWE star Maryse Mizanin after falling into The Miz’s birthday cake on Monday Night Raw on Oct. 10, 2022. Instagram/Maryse Mizanin

Mizanin also shared a number of photos that featured her entire look before it was ruined in the ring. The two-time women’s champion stunned in a long-sleeve David Koma dress and Maison Valentino platform heels.

WWE star Maryse Mizanin backstage at Monday Night Raw on Oct. 10, 2022.

WWE stars Maryse Mizanin and The Miz at Monday Night Raw on Oct. 10, 2022.

Wrestlers The Miz and Maryse fight during a show at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, as part of the WrestleMania Revenge Tour, the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) European tour, on April 22, 2016.



Last month, The Miz discussed working with Lumis in an interview with The Post. At the time, Lumis had been “kidnapping” Miz and stalking his family in the storyline.

“No, I’m getting kidnapped,” Miz joked when asked about working with Lumis. “It’s something I honestly don’t like to talk about. It’s a little embarrassing.”