WWE vs. AEW: Analyzing live-event wrestling experiences

The nation’s top two pro-wrestling companies just happened to both be hosting shows in the same county five days apart.

That was the rare occurrence that took place recently on Long Island as WWE ran “Friday Night SmackDown” at Nassau Coliseum on May 6 and All Elite Wrestling brought “AEW Dynamite” and “Rampage” to UBS Arena on May 11. As a Queens native-turned-Long Islander, I had the opportunity to attend both shows and it made for the perfect chance to analyze the live-event experience for both companies’ two-hour live television shows.

To oversimplify things: WWE feels more like a fantastic Broadway play, a musical at Carnegie Hall or a variety show with more full families and kids in the crowd. AEW has more of the energy and vibe of a rock music festival with bands that open, featured acts and then an encore of sorts. The AEW crowd appeared older, into the 18-to-49 range, with a smattering of families or fathers taking their sons, from what I could see.

WWE opened the doors around 6:30 p.m. with the show itself beginning at 7:45 p.m. and lasting until around 10:30 p.m. for a total of about four hours in the building if you were there from start to finish. AEW opened the doors at 6 p.m., started the Dark Elevation matches at 7 p.m. and if you stayed to the very, very end you were exiting the building at around 11:45 p.m. That’s nearly six hours in the building on a school night.

Fans who attended SmackDown got to see seven total matches, which included a dark match prior to the show and Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins in a dark main event (only for the live crowd) after SmackDown, which the crowd was super invested in. The show was the final episode before WrestleMania Backlash, so you might see a slight uptick in matches for a regular SmackDown. Those in the building for AEW were able to see a total of 17 matches of varying lengths (six for Dark Elevation, six on Dynamite, four on Rampage and one dark match that featured Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Chaos Project.)

(AEW sent fans home with a really fun segment the leaned into MJF as Long Island’s hero and CM Punk as its big heel, with help from Danhousen and Long Island’s own Hook.)

There’s a reason for the large match discrepancy, both logistically and philosophically. AEW is filming three shows that day, not one like WWE, and it needs to because it means the promotion only has to roll out the very expensive production trucks once a week for TBS and TNT. Also, AEW leans heavily on its in-ring action and match quality and has a large roster that needs to work. So, right now this is the best way to make it happen, though 17 matches is more than we used to get at a one-day WrestleMania and can make for a long day for some. Fans left UBS in waves — some after Dynamite, some after Rampage — but the majority of the crowd stayed to the end and were still vocally invested in what they were seeing.

When WWE comes to town it is bringing a split roster and with two live shows on different networks doesn’t need to do a ton in one day, though getting a little more uninterrupted wrestling on the card either at the beginning or end would have been a plus. Unlike AEW, WWE also runs non-televised shows that feature plenty of pure wrestling.

WWE has changed the way it handles commercial breaks for the live audience over the years, but the current version feels like more starts and stops and downtime than in the past. As an example, Happy Corbin came out to start his Happy Talk segment to an empty ring. After his entrance, the lights went down and the WWE crew started assembling his set in the ring with the show in commercials on TV and video packages and ads playing on the video screen. When TV returned, the lights went up and Corbin’s music played with him sitting on the set ready to start the segment.

During matches that went to break, WWE put commentators Michael Cole and Pat McAfee on-screen and pumped their commentary into the arena, which allowed the crowd to stay more invested in matches. Maybe it’s something AEW can consider to give fans a taste of Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone and Excalibur. During other breaks, WWE used a DX Cam and Sign Cam on the screen to keep fans entertained and make them a part of the show.

AEW’s presentation feels a little less disjointed with ring announcer Justin Roberts basically playing the role of emcee for the night. Like a rock concert, he’ll introduce some of the AEW crew and referees, tell fans to give a hand to wrestlers who just finished their performance in the ring as they walk out, put the crowd on his Instagram Live feed and read signs. The live crowd interaction can make the breaks feel shorter. Roberts will also tell fans they will be back live in 20 seconds and do a countdown.

In a similar situation to what WWE did with Corbin, AEW set up the staging for MJF’s stipulation segment with Wardlow with the lights on and sent out the first set of security guards before the wrestlers were introduced. This felt very much like the way WWE did things pre-pandemic where segments were not started and stopped live but generally one act closed and the other began.

It’s just another reminder of how differently the two companies operate, which isn’t a bad thing.

King of Long Island

Billy Joel at the Garden, Derek Jeter in The Bronx and Maxwell Jacob Friedman on Long Island. You haven’t experienced MJF’s full greatness until you’ve seen him in his hometown. Because while the Plainview native is yucking it up like a conquering hero, he’s beautifully trolling the rest of the country at the same time.

UBS Arena has become wrestling bizzaro world for MJF. It’s the only place in the country where one of the industry’s top heels is treated like a true babyface. His entire segment last week on Dynamite was a clinic on knowing your audience and working them to get every desired reaction.

Keeping on brand, he even called the people in the cheap seats poor but told them he loved them anyway. He wink, wink told the crowd to boo Wardlow out of the building when he tried to speak. They did. MJF asked them to boo him a second time, but the crowd flat out told him they didn’t even want him to try. MJF obliged.

MJF, who has been very vocal about his free agency in 2024, was able to make his hometown part of the show, part of the angle — just like he did during his feud with CM Punk. And it’s why Punk is still booed on LI and leaning into the special organic nature of it (John Tavares jersey and all). That level of audience interaction and manipulation – like a top comic or host — should be the goal for every pro wrestler, but only a handful can actually make it happen and too few even try. MJF made the audience the show — all while his mother walked around with a sign in the stands that said, “This a–hole forgot to wish me a happy mother’s day” and getting asked to take pictures.

What makes it all even smarter is rubbing in Long Island’s love for him will likely infuriate the rest of the country. So Wardlow is still getting the sympathy from that audience. Let’s face it. New Yorkers aren’t exactly everyone’s favorite people. And MJF doesn’t exactly help that, but there is no denying his elite level talents in doing so.

A Banks Statement?

If you read all the tea leaves and analyze what’s being reported about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out on “Monday Night Raw”, the only explanation that feels logical is the two of the them standing up for the direction and importance of the WWE women’s tag team championships. Banks’ reverence for them is long documented and this is Naomi’s first title since she was SmackDown women’s champion in 2017. Too often the tag belts have been an afterthought on WWE programing, a way to give top singles stars something to do on the show, only getting light storylines around them or the straps being rarely defended. If all of this comes down to Banks and Naomi finally taking a stand about all of this, than it’s about time someone in the company did.

The 10 Count

WWE has booked its babyfaces so poorly that Cody Rhodes after a month in the company is already its top good guy based mostly off his own creation. So much so, he got a countdown clock on Raw so people don’t miss him.

Adam Cole, Shawn Michaels’ guy, beating Dax Harwood, Bret Hart’s guy, with a sharpshooter. CM Punk beating Hangman Page’s friend Jon Silver with a Buckshot lariat. Chef’s kiss to both.

After the Jericho Appreciation Societies’ little encounter with the Blackpool Combat Club and Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz, all that’s left if for Williams Regal to yell, “Blood and Guts!’

NXT may just have the underdog they need in Cora Jade to finally unseat Mandy Rose as women’s champion. The 22-year-old looked like she belong in her match with Natalya last week. If not her, than Wendy Choo?

Jeff Hardy and Darby Allin tore the house down, but I wasn’t a fan of changing the rules to anything goes in a tournament match just to let them go nuts. It was another indication that this match would have been better with a real build outside the tourney. Allin’s kicking-himself moment after losing makes you believe these two will deliver an encore at some point.

Working my way through My Rise in WWE 2K22, I think I’ve faced Samoa Joe four times as the challenger for the NXT championship in an open challenge, won four times and then had to win it again in a separate story and am still not listed as champion. Game is great overall, but this still confused me.

WWE has to get to Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton for a world championship at some point, right? Fans seem to want it.

Becky Lynch needs to keep losing and losing until it drives her mad enough to turn babyface again.

Impact put together a Queen of the Mountain women’s number one-contenders match for Slammiversary that will feature Deonna Purrazzo, Mia Yim, Jordyanne Grace, Taya Valkyrie and Tasha Steelz. Don’t sleep on this division please.

I’m again very, very confused by this Scorpio Sky and Sammy Guevara booking. None of their characters seem to be worth rooting for after Sky double crossed former SCU brother Franke Kazarian on Rampage.

Wrestler of the Week

Juice Robinson, New Japan Pro-Wrestling

The newest Bullet Club member won his third IWGP United States Heavyweight championship by pinning Will Osprey after a low blow to win the fatal four-way main event at Capital Collision in Washington on Saturday. The other two men in the match were Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi. Ospreay had his foot under the rope and certainly will contest the loss, and how Robinson won helps establish him as a heel. What it also means for Juice is a likely big-time spot both at Dominion (NJPW’s SummerSlam) and the AEW crossover show Forbidden Door in June.

Honorable Mention: Dax Harwood (AEW) and Raquel Rodriguez (WWE)

Match to Watch

The Usos vs. RK-Bro, Undisputed Tag Team championship (SmackDown, Friday, 8. p.m., Fox)

WWE made us wait for this match and it appears we are finally getting it – unless they have it end in a DQ and push it to Hell in a Cell. Randy Orton and Riddle have a chance to hand The Bloodline their first taste of real adversity and The Usos can add more gold and a feeling of invincibility to the group. This should be a fun one with the talent involved.

Around The Ring

Keep Virgil and “Hackshaw” Jim Duggan in your thoughts and prayer. Virgil, 59 announced he has been diagnosed with Stage 2 colon cancer and set up a PayPay page for donations to help pay his medical bills. Duggan, 68, said in a video message on his Instagram that his cancer has returned after being declared cancer free in December after multiple procedures. He called it a ‘terrifying’ time for he and his family.

The fifth edition of the Starrcast wrestling convention is returning for SummerSlam weekend in Nashville from July 29-31 and will be broadcast on Fite.