WWE Royal Rumble 2022 live results, match grades, highlights

The road to WrestleMania begins Saturday night as WWE produces its annual Royal Rumble event. For the first time since 2020, fans will be attending; they’ll be inside The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis to watch 30 men and 30 women each battle it out to determine who will fight for a world title at WrestleMania.

There is an unpredictability factor to this event, as anything can happen this year. The “Forbidden Door” is open on the women’s side as Impact Wrestling Knockouts world champion Mickie James will enter the Royal Rumble. Will other wrestlers outside WWE make an appearance?

Other matches to keep an eye on are the world title bouts. SHIELD brothers Seth Rollins and Roman Rings will collide for the latter’s Universal title, while Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar will clash in a heavyweight showdown for the WWE championship. Either one could enter the Royal Rumble, depending on how the night goes. Another championship fight is “Raw” women’s champion Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop.

Sporting News has you covered when it comes to the Royal Rumble with results, highlights, and grades from each match. Follow below for live updates.

What time does WWE Royal Rumble 2022 start?

Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Main card: 8 p.m. ET

The night will begin with a kickoff show at 7 p.m. ET. The WWE Royal Rumble 2022 main card, including the Royal Rumble matches, will start at 8 p.m. ET.

What channel is WWE Royal Rumble 2022 on?

United States: Peacock, pay-per-view

Peacock, pay-per-view Outside the U.S.: WWE Network

The entire event will be available on the WWE Network for those outside the United States. In the U.S., you can watch it via Peacock or the traditional pay-per-view experience.

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 matches