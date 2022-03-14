WWE, pro wrestling world mourn death of Scott Hall at 63

The pro wrestling world loves and misses “The Bad Guy.”

Scott Hall, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer and a founding member of the New World Order, died at the age of 63 on Monday. The pro wrestling icon suffered three heart attacks from hip surgery complications over the weekend and was taken off life support.

WWE announced the news to open “Monday Night Raw” — a show Hall appeared on the first episode of in 1993 as Razor Ramon — and wrestler Kevin Owens started the show with Hall’s signature catchphrase” “Hey yo.”

The company also aired a video remembering Hall’s legendary career in both WWE and WCW. It was the start of a flow of tributes that poured out of every corner of the industry to remember one of the its all-time greats and influential figures.