WWE fan ejected from live event after throwing drink at Scarlett

A fan was ejected from a WWE live event on Saturday night in Peoria, Ill., after throwing a drink at Scarlett, according to multiple people who attended the show.

Matt Sheehan of WMBD-TV in Illinois said that security and police escorted the female fan who threw the drink, along with a man, out of the arena, and that fans booed her on her way out of the Peoria Civic Center. Another fan in attendance reported the same details and shared photos of a man cleaning up the mat outside the ring after the incident.

A WWE rep confirmed the patron was removed from the venue.

Scarlett took to Twitter on Saturday night after the show to address the incident.

“As a classy woman from Chicago, I’m not surprised that something like this would happen in Peoria. 🤢 PS. To the granny who threw the drink, your booze was as cheap as your hairdo. 😘,” she wrote.

Scarlett makes her entrance with Karrion Kross during WWE’s Crown Jewel event on Nov. 5, 2022.

Scarlett makes her entrance with Karrion Kross during WWE’s Crown Jewel event on Nov. 5, 2022.

Scarlett with Karrion Kross after his match with Drew McIntyre at WWE’s Crown Jewel event on Nov. 5, 2022.



Scarlett is part of an on-screen duo with real-life husband Karrion Kross and usually stands outside the ring during Kross’ matches. The two were part of WWE’s NXT brand in 2020 and ’21 before Kross was transferred to Raw as a solo act. They were both released last November as part of a round of cuts, but were brought back to WWE in August.