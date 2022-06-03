Wrigley Field Usher destroys beer cup pyramid during Cubs game

An usher at Wednesday night’s Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field against the St. Louis Cardinals demonstrated that he apparently hates fun.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the camera panned to the stands, where a mightily impressive beer cup pyramid was under construction. An usher walked up and decided to handle the situation himself, toppling the structure to the dismay of the surrounding fans.

The social media response to the buzzkill has been strong.

“This guy used to remind his teacher that she forgot to assign homework,” responded one user.

“This guy should do something more fun for his job like telemarketing or giving parking tickets,” added another.