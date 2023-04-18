Wrestler sucker punches opponent after loss

A horrific video captured a youth wrestler sucker punching his opponent after a match.

The incident took place in Oak Park, Illinois during a third-place 125-128 pound match at the 2023 Beat the Streets Developmental FS tournament.

Cooper Corder of SPAR Academy, wearing an orange singlet, won the match over Maine West High School’s Hafid Alicea (in blue) by a 14-2 score between the eighth graders.

As Corder went in for a post-match handshake, he was cold-cocked by Alicea, sending him to the mat.

Alicea appeared to be getting escorted away as those in attendance reacted with shock.

Corder suffered a nose injury and is now wearing a face mask during his matches, TMZ reported.





Maine West’s Hafid Alicea punches SPAR Academy’s Cooper Corder after their match.





Corder reportedly suffered facial injuries after being hit.

“He is making the best of the situation and is already back to training,” SPAR Academy founder Justin Pearch told TMZ Sports. “As you may know, wrestling matches can get heated but nothing leading up to the punch would give cause to such bad decision-making on the opponent’s part.

“It’s not tolerated in our sport and Spar Wrestling will never condone that behavior.”

Oak Park Police Department is reportedly investigating the incident.