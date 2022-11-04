World Series fan taunts Rob Manfred with Reddit poll comment

One World Series-goer was determined to taunt MLB commissioner Rob Manfred from a suite at Citizens Bank Park during Game 5 Thursday night.

The fan, who goes by the Reddit username FIRE_CHIP, posted on the social media platform before the game that he was going to be sitting in the box next to Manfred’s during the pivotal game. He offered to the public that he would scream the top comment at the commissioner, who through eight seasons has not exactly become a fan favorite in baseball’s top job.

The top voted comment: “YOULL GET THE YOUTH BY ENDING BLACK OUTS. DUMBASS.”

Would the fan deliver? You bet.

The comment refers to MLB.TV, the league’s subscription service that allows customers to watch every baseball game live – except for games in their metropolitan area or state, essentially forcing fans to pay for cable if they want to watch their local team.

Professional sports leagues being in cahoots with cable companies is nothing new, but baseball fans in particular have been frustrated with MLB’s business model for years.

Manfred didn’t seem too pleased to hear the heckling fan’s comment – though the man sitting next to him sure seemed amused.

The Astros won Game 5 of the World Series Thursday night, 3-2, to take a 3-2 lead in the series as it heads back to Houston. Game 6 is scheduled for Saturday night.