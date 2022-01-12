World Poker Tour schedule 2022: Complete list of WPT event dates & how to watch Season 20

Season 20 of the World Poker Tour is upon us!

The World Poker Tour recently released half of its schedule of events for 2022 with the Lucky Hearts Poker Open at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla beginning on January 13. With a $3,500 buy-in, the LHPO WPT Championship begins January 21 and boasts a $2 million guarantee to the winner.

Following the first two events, the tour will feature two international DeepStacks tournaments, which take place in the Netherlands and Australia before the tour returns to the U.S. in April.

The official season 20 schedule is currently listed through May, and the WPT confirmed that they will be releasing the full schedule for the remaining events at a later date. The tour will include a mix of live events and a tournament that will take place online. The first digital event, the Spring Festival, will be hosted on Poker King and starts on Feb. 1.

The Sporting News has you covered with all the information on the updated tour schedule, locations, buy-ins and how to watch the tournaments live online.

World Poker Tour schedule 2022

Dates Event Buy-In (USD) Location Jan. 13-26 Lucky Hearts Poker Open $3,500 Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino (Hollywood, Fla.) Feb. 1-7 Spring Festival ~$345 Poker King (Online) Mar. 29-Apr. 1 DeepStacks Amsterdam ~$1,372 Holland Casino Amsterdam (Amsterdam, Netherlands) Apr. 7-11 DeepStacks Sydney ~$1,092 The Star Sydney (Sydney, Aus.) Apr. 8-12 Seminole Hard Rock Poker Showdown $3,500 Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino (Hollywood, Fla.) Apr. 28-May 1 DeepStacks Thunder Valley $1,500 Thunder Valley Casino Resort (Lincoln, Cal.) May 13-16 Choctaw $3,800 Choctaw Casino & Resort (Durant, Okla.)

More Season 20 events will be announced at a later date.

How to watch World Poker Tour in the USA

There will be two events available to live stream during the World Poker Tour and two will be available on live TV. The Lucky Hearts Poker Open is scheduled to start on Jan. 13 and will only be available to live stream on the WPT website.

The DeepStacks events and the online Spring Festival will not be televised. Two events will air live on TV and will also be available through streaming sites such as Sling TV, Tubi and Pluto.

Is the World Poker Tour on TV?

The Seminole Hard Rock Poker Showdown will be the first event that will air on TV during the tour and will also be available to live stream on the WPT site. The final event in the first half of the tour, which is scheduled to take place at Choctaw Casino & Resort, will only be available to watch on live TV.

Viewers can also tune in to these events event with free streaming options such as Sling TV, Tubi and Pluto.