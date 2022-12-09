World Cup’s ‘hottest fan’ Ivana Knoll stopped by ‘rude’ security

Croatia super fan and model Ivana Knoll isn’t happy that World Cup security apparently put an end to her photoshoot spree with fans.

Knoll, who’s become an internet sensation in Qatar with her sultry outfits, said stadium security prevented fans from snapping photos with her prior to Croatia’s stunning win over Brazil in its quarterfinal match on Friday.

“They don’t allow the fans to take photos with me or pose for photos down here on the railing [at Education City Stadium],” Knoll told Bild. “I then asked them why they were so rude.”

Croatia fan Ivana Knoll (right) speaks with security in the stands ahead of the FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final match at the Education City Stadium in Qatar on Dec. 9, 2022. Mike Egerton/PA Images/Alamy Ima

In photos taken before Friday’s match, Knoll appears concerned while speaking with security in the stands.

Knoll turned heads at the match in a red and white-checkered ensemble by her swimwear brand, Knoll Doll, that included a red latex top and pants. She also sported a heart sticker on her chest in support of Croatia.

Despite the drama, Knoll appeared to be in good spirits in a series of videos she posted to her Instagram story.

The Miami-based model shared a clip with former Victoria’s Secret model and Brazil native, Alessandra Ambrosio — along with a number of videos celebrating after Croatia eliminated Brazil in penalty kicks to advance to semifinals.

Knoll — who’s been dubbed the World Cup’s “hottest fan” by various outlets — continues to wear her signature revealing outfits to the competition in Qatar despite the country’s strict dress code.

Visitors to Qatar are supposed to show “respect for local culture by avoiding excessively revealing clothing in public,” according to the country’s tourism authority, which recommends that both men and women should cover their knees and shoulders.

Ivana Knoll poses in the stands before the World Cup Round of 16 match between Japan and Croatia at Al-Janub Stadium on Dec. 5, 2022.

Ivana Knoll attends the match between Croatia and Belgium during World Cup held in Qatar on Dec. 1, 2022.



“It’s really great. No one has ever told me to cover up,” Knoll said. “Everyone wants photos with me, even the locals. Only on Twitter was there a negative reaction from a Qatari. But he probably just wanted attention.”

Knoll’s run-in with stadium security came after the fashion entrepreneur described the Qatari organized event as a “disaster” in a post on her Instagram story, saying, “It’s clear why so many people didn’t even want to participate in this circus!”

Knoll — who is represented by a Los Angeles modeling agency — obtained a visa in October, which allows her to work in the United States for next three years.