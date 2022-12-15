World Cup WAG goes to hospital after finding glass in her drink

Controversies are continuing to pile up at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
On Tuesday, Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez’s girlfriend, Agustina Gandolfo, was taken to the hospital after she found glass in her drink while at a club in Doha, according to The Sun. Gandolfo reportedly was out with her sister and her sibling’s partner in a shopping mall celebrating Argentina’s win over Croatia in the semifinal when the group alerted security that they discovered pieces of glass inside a bottle.
After being examined, medics determined Gandolfo did not suffer any injury, according to the Daily Mail. The 26-year-old entrepreneur reportedly hit back at speculation that she and the group planted glass in their own drinks, saying on Instagram: “A disgrace, we have the complaint and witnesses at the club.”
Gandolfo and Martinez welcomed a daughter, Nina Martinez, in February 2021.
In a separate situation on Wednesday night, the Daily Mail reported that some wives, girlfriends and children of Argentina players were forced to leave their five-star Waterfront Hotel due to a power outage. The guests reportedly had safety concerns and relocated to another luxury hotel on an island.
Argentina reached their sixth World Cup final after defeating Croatia on Tuesday; Lionel Messi and Co. lost to Germany in the 2014 final.
Argentina will face France in the 2022 World Cup final on Sunday.