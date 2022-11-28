World Cup protester run on field with rainbow flag, ‘Save Ukraine’ shirt

A protestor ran onto the field at Lusail Stadium during the second half of the match between Portugal vs. Uruguay with several messages to get across to the World Cup crowd in Qatar.

The protestor carried a rainbow flag while wearing a blue shirt with the Superman logo with “Save Ukraine” on the front and “Respect For Iranian Women” on the back.

Security caught and escorted the protestor off the field. It is unclear if he faces any charges or if police became involved.

The rainbow flag was left on the field and picked up by a referee.

LGBTQ rights in Qatar were a serious issue when it became the first Middle East country to host a World Cup. Officials said everyone — including LGBTQ fans — are welcome at the tournament, but asked visitors to respect the local culture.

The host country also has stringent laws against protest, journalism, and breaking of their customs. The Athletic reported in June that protestors could face up to five years in prison for broad terms like “stirring up public opinion.”

A pitch invader runs across the field with a rainbow flag during the World Cup group H soccer match between Portugal and Uruguay. AP

This is not the first attempt at protesting against Qatar’s anti-homosexuality laws during the World Cup. Notably, German players battled FIFA over their OneLove rainbow-colored wristbands, as well as the United States soccer team implementing the rainbow colors on their crest.