World Cup odds, pick Saturday

While the media for most teams remaining at the World Cup is focused on what’s going to place on the pitch, things are different for Portugal, where everyone is talking about whether or not Cristiano Ronaldo will — or should — play against Morocco on Saturday morning.

The answer to both of those questions is likely no based on what we saw in the Round of 16, when the Ronaldo-less Portugal thrashed Switzerland, 6-1, on the strength of a hat-trick from Goncalo Ramos, the man who took Ronaldo’s spot in the starting XI.

With or without their mercurial superstar, Portugal is a big favorite to advance past the tournament’s Cinderella, Morocco. The game is set to start at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday morning on FOX.

Cristiano Ronaldo (7) set to come in off the bench for Portugal Anadolu Agency via Getty Images



Morocco vs. Portugal prediction

Before the tournament, there were plenty of legitimate questions to ask of Portugal. The talent was clearly there with Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix, and Bernardo Silva. Still, the Portuguese always seems to be a step off under Fernando Santos, who was known to be too conservative as a manager for a team with this much star power.

Rather than leaning into the attacking talent at his disposal, Santos’ Portugal would often play with the training wheels on and were called out for trying not to lose rather than to win.

But this tournament has been a bit different for Santos’ side. Portugal has played three high-event matches, including the aforementioned pasting of Switzerland, earlier this week.

That kind of offense will likely be hard to come by against Morocco, who is fresh off upsetting Spain in penalty kicks after holding La Furia Roja goalless through 120 minutes. It was another superb defensive display from the Atlas Lions, who have only given up one goal in four matches, and that came via an own goal.

Azz-Eddine Ounahi of Morocco Visionhaus/Getty Images

And it’s not like Morocco has played an easy schedule, either. The Atlas Lions pitched shutouts against Belgium, Croatia, and Spain, holding each of those European powers to 1.0 expected goal or less. This is a tough team to unlock.

Morocco’s defensive prowess and ability to strike quickly on the counter or on set pieces through Hakim Ziyech are what makes them such dangerous underdogs. The North Africans have become experts at turning matchups into coin flips. They should have every chance of doing that against a Portuguese side that is probably being overvalued after their terrific victory against Switzerland.

This Cinderella Story may not be over just yet.

Morocco vs. Portugal pick

Morocco to advance (+270, FanDuel)