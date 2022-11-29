World Cup host Nadia Nadim gives heartbreaking detail on mother’s death

Nadia Nadim returned to World Cup coverage on Tuesday following the heartbreaking news she received while on-air last week.

A forward for Denmark’s women’s national team and pundit for ITV, Nadim left the station’s coverage of Denmark’s draw with Tunisia last Tuesday after learning that her mother, Hamida, had been killed in an automobile accident at just 57-years-old.

The 34-year-old Nadim, who plays for club side Racing Louisville FC in the NWSL, revealed that her mother had been on her way back from the gym, and had gone to the gym earlier than usual so she could get back home to watch her daughter on the broadcast.

As she returned to the broadcast just seven days later for Netherlands’ win over Qatar, Nadim paid an emotional tribute.

“My mum unfortunately passed away last Tuesday, very unexpectedly in an accident, Nadim said. “She was a very strong woman, who not only inspired me, but a lot of people around her. I’m obviously sad, but she raised us to be strong and we’re showing how to be strong. I want to make her proud and I know she wanted me to be here.”

Nadia Nadim, left, and her mother Hamida.

Nadia Nadim plays for the Denmark national team.





The accident occurred near Hamida’s home in Uldum, Denmark. Local police said that a truck struck her from behind.

Despite playing for the Denmark national team, Nadim was born in Afghanistan. She fled to Denmark after her father, an army general, was executed by the Taliban in 2000.

Nadim scored six goals in 11 games for Racing Louisville FC last season, which was her second back in the NWSL. She previously played for Paris Saint-Germain in France and Manchester City in England after starting her career in the NWSL.

“To all my family and friends, the last couple of days have probably been the hardest days ever for me as I lost the dearest and closest person in my life,” Nadim wrote on Instagram on Sunday. “But during this hard time, it gave me comfort to know that I / we are not alone. It was heart touching to see how many people’s lives and hearts my beautiful Mother had touched…

“My Mother was my teacher, my friend, my father, my mother, my mentor and someone who always inspired me to be me and fight for what I believe in.”