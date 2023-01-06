World Cup fan Ivana Knoll with Jamie Foxx, Drake in Miami

Ivana Knoll had herself a star-studded week.

Knoll, a Croatia super fan and model who became an internet sensation with her sultry outfits at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, rang in the New Year with actor Jamie Foxx in Miami, before enjoying some quality time with Drake on Thursday.

Knoll, who is based in Miami, took to Instagram to share separate photos of her festivities with the actor and rapper.

“There’s no better way than start new 2023 year with good friends 🙏🏼 @iamjamiefoxx,” Knoll captioned her photo with an animated Foxx.

The model shared videos to her Instagram Story with Foxx at what appeared to be a nightclub, where they were surrounded by bottles of champagne.

Ivana Knoll and Jamie Foxx at a New Year’s party in Miami. Instagram/Ivana Knoll

Knoll and Foxx also attended a separate group dinner, according to a video shared by The Sun.

In the clip, she showed off her cut-out black jumpsuit before turning the camera on Foxx, who was seated next to her and pointing in her direction.

Ivana Knoll and Drake in Miami on Jan. 5, 2023. Instagram/Ivana Knoll

On Thursday, Knoll shared an Instagram photo with Drake, adding a fire emoji in her caption. She wore the same black jumpsuit she wore with Foxx at the group dinner.

Drake was pictured smiling with his arm around Knoll’s waist. They appeared to be standing in the middle of a restaurant, though it is unclear where exactly the photo was taken.

Knoll, who has over three million Instagram followers, garnered attention at the World Cup from fans and cameras for her Croatia-themed outfits.

The diehard soccer fan spent time greeting fans and snapping photos between matches in Qatar, where she attended events and spent time working. The “Knöll Doll” swimwear founder also sported her own creations at the competition.

Knoll, who is believed to be a Croatia native, is represented by a Los Angeles modeling agency. She obtained a visa in October, which allows her to work in the United States for next three years.