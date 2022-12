The 2022 World Cup has reached the final — and what a final it should be.

France. Argentina. Kylian Mbappe. Lionel Messi. The two soccer titans will meet Sunday morning in Qatar as France looks to become the first back-to-back winner since Brazil accomplished the feat in 1958 and 1962.

For Argentina, it is a chance for Messi to add the grandest accomplishment to his decorated career.

Follow here for all the updates from Qatar.

What you need to know