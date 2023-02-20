Women’s soccer team in Congo attacks ref over penalty call

An apparent missed call led to a large portion of a women’s soccer team attacking a referee.

Members of DC Motema Pembe, a women’s soccer team in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, chased and attacked a referee after he did not grant them a penalty.

Five members of the team chased the referee off the pitch, but when he reached the sideline, a man was seen running from his right. It’s unknown whether that man was a coach, a fan, or another spectator, but his punch missed.

Upon reaching the track, the referee took a hard right turn, continuing to avoid trouble, but he was caught shortly after.

The ref was grabbed by several members of the team, with at least one of them throwing a punch. The man who was chased down earlier also caught up, swinging punches from behind. Another player added a jump kick as stadium staff was trying to break up the matter.

A women’s soccer team in Congo attacks a referee. PoojaMedia/Twitter

DC Motema Pembe was trailing 5-1 to TP Mazembe when the incident occurred.

The game took place in Lubumbashi, the second-largest city in DR Congo.