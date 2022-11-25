Wizards’ wives and girlfriends party in Miami before Heat game

It was ladies night out for some of the wives and girlfriends of Wizards players before Washington played the Heat in Miami on Wednesday.

Bradley Beal’s wife Kamiah Beal, Kristaps Porzingis’ girlfriend Laura Vizla and Will Barton’s girlfriend Brittany took to Instagram to share photos from their night out, which included a lot of laughs and tons of dollar bills.

The group posed for photos together at what appeared to be a club with hookahs before they sat court side at FTX Arena, where the Heat defeated the Wizards, 113-105.

“A time was had,” Brittany wrote on her Instagram Story over a photo that showed the Wizards’ WAGs sitting in a private booth area.

“Lawwwwd,” Kamiah wrote, adding a bunch of crying laughing emojis.

The wives and girlfriends of Washington Wizards players enjoy a night out while the team was in Miami to play the heat on Nov. 23, 2022. Instagram/Laura Vizla

While at the game, Kamiah and Brittany ate popcorn and had cocktails, according to their Instagram Story posts.

Laura, who sported leather black boots and an oversized Balenciaga t-shirt, snapped a photo near the court. Meanwhile, Brittany also posed for a sultry snap on the court in knee-high orange boots and sunglasses.

The WAGs of Wizards players at a game against the Heat at FTX Arena in Miami on Nov. 23, 2022. Instagram/Kamiah Beal

Laura has been dating Porzingis since at least September, when the 7-foot-3 Latvian made their relationship Instagram official. It’s unclear when they got together, although it’s been reported that they met in the summer of 2019.

Kamiah and Beal — who tied the knot in 2020, after their nuptials were postponed due to COVID-19 — welcomed their third son, Braxton, in July. The couple are parents to sons Deuce and Braylen.

It’s unclear when Barton and Brittany got together. The couple enjoyed a romantic vacation to Greece in May.