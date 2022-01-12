Wizards’ Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell reportedly get into ‘physical altercation’ at half-time

The Washington Wizards picked up a 122-118 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, but it wasn’t all rosy in DC.

Trailing 61-58 at half-time, Wizards duo Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell reportedly had to be separated by teammates at half-time after getting into a ‘physical altercation’, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Per Charania, Harrell was reportedly displeased with Caldwell-Pope for not passing him the ball on a play prior to the half-time buzzer and on their way back to the locker room exchanged words before things got heated and both players took swings at each other. Neither connected and their teammates soon broke up the ‘fight’.

Both players played in the second half and finished with productive numbers as two of the team’s five players to record double figures on the night.

Caldwell-Pope finished with 16 points, three rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes while Harrell added 12 points and seven rebounds in 24 minutes as the Wizards made it two wins in a row.

Kyle Kuzma continued his strong scoring streak, leading the team with 29 points, five rebounds and three assists and Spencer Dinwiddie 22 points, 10 assists and three rebounds as the Wizards, who were without Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols) moved back above .500.

They now sit at 21-20 on the season, good for ninth in the Eastern Conference.