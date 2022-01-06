A Wizards announcer is under fire for a comment about Kevin Porter Jr.’s late father, during the Rockets’ 114-111 win against Washington Wednesday night.

After Porter Jr. hit a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer, Glenn Consor, on the NBC Sports Washington broadcast, said, “You’ve got to give credit. Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time.”

Porter’s father, Bryan Kevin Porter Sr., died in July 2004 after being shot at a bar in South Seattle, where the Rockets star and his two sisters grew up.

Porter Sr. also pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in a shooting death of a 14-year-old girl in 1993, and was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison, according to USA Today.

Many reacted to Consor’s comments, including Lakers superstar LeBron James.

“Oh he thought this was cool huh!!??” James tweeted. “Nah we ain’t going for this! Sorry but this ain’t going to fly! How insensitive can you be to say something like this. Beat it man! I pray for you but there’s no place in our beautiful game for you!”

The Wizards announcer released a statement Thursday morning to his Twitter account apologizing for his words.

“Please allow me to take this opportunity to sincerely apologize to Kevin Porter Jr., his family and the Rockets organization for the comments I made during last night’s game,” the statement read.

Glenn Consor (right), under fire for comments about Kevin Porter Jr., announces a Wizards game in 2015 Getty Images

“I mistakenly thought that Kevin was the son of former Washington player Kevin Porter and was unaware that the words I chose to describe his game-winning shot would be in any way hurtful or insensitive. I have reached out Kevin to personally apologize and hope to be able to talk with him soon.”

Porter Jr. was four years old when his father was killed, and wears No. 4 to honor his dad.

While reflecting on the tragedy in June 2019, Porter Jr. told Bleacher Report, “I don’t remember much but I know he was shot multiple times and that was basically the end of that.”

The USC product later added, “A lot people call me Kevin Porter and I get like, offended because I’m a Jr., I’m basically a 2.0 of my father.”

Kevin Porter Jr. takes the ball down the court for the Rockets. Getty Images

Days after BR published the interview, Porter Jr. paid tribute to his father at the 2019 NBA Draft, when he was selected 30th overall by the Bucks.

He walked the red carpet in a velvet green suit, with images of his father on the inside of his jacket.

Porter Jr.’s buzzer-beater came in his return after serving a one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team. He finished with nine points and eight assists.

Rockets coach Stephen Silas decided to suspend Porter Jr. after the player had a “spirited debate” and “lost his temper” at halftime in Saturday’s loss to Denver.

Porter Jr. reportedly left the arena after having a confrontation in the locker room with assistant coach John Lucas.

The Rockets host the Mavericks on Friday night.