With Super Bowl MVP, Rams star Cooper Kupp just completed the greatest receiving season in NFL history

Cooper Kupp didn’t receive any college scholarship offers until after his senior season at Davis High School had already concluded in 2012. A decade later, he ended his season as the Super Bowl MVP.

In Sunday night’s game against the Bengals, the Rams wide receiver finished with eight receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning score late in the fourth quarter. His incredible performance capped off what was the greatest receiving season in NFL history.

That may sound like hyperbole, recency bias and media hot-takery all rolled together, but the numbers don’t lie. Let’s take a step back and look at the entirety of Kupp’s ridiculous 2021 campaign.

Cooper Kupp regular season stats

Kupp led the NFL in receptions, targets, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and yards after catch in 2021. He produced more yards after catch (846) than the Rams’ second-leading receiver, Van Jefferson, had overall (802).

While it’s worth noting Kupp had an additional game to rack up his numbers because the league moved to a 17-game schedule this season, his placement on the all-time leaderboards can’t be dismissed. He had the second-most receiving yards in a single season behind only Calvin Johnson (1,964 in 2012) and second-most receptions in a single season behind only Michael Thomas (149 in 2019).

Games 17 Receptions 145 Receptions per game 8.5 Targets 191 Catch % 75.9 Yards 1,947 Yards per game 114.5 Yards per reception 13.4 Yards after catch 846 Touchdowns 16 First downs 89 Longest reception 59

Cooper Kupp playoff stats

Kupp didn’t just maintain his level of play in the postseason. He surpassed it.

Despite some of the best teams in the NFL game-planning to stop him, Kupp averaged more receiving yards per game and caught a higher percentage of his targets in the playoffs than he did in the regular season. He also set a new NFL record for most receptions in a single postseason run.

Beyond the statistics, Kupp had huge playoff moments. He was a one-man show on the Rams’ game-winning drive in the Super Bowl, snagging four of his eight catches during that sequence and picking up a key fourth-down conversion on a jet sweep. He also caught a 44-yard bomb from Matthew Stafford in the fourth quarter of Los Angeles’ divisional round game against Tampa Bay to set up Matt Gay’s walk-off field goal.

Games 4 Receptions 33 Receptions per game 8.3 Targets 42 Catch % 78.6 Yards 478 Yards per game 119.5 Yards per reception 14.5 Yards after catch 206 Touchdowns 6 First downs 19 Longest reception 70

Putting Cooper Kupp’s season in perspective

If you add up the regular-season and playoff statistics, Kupp’s totals are absolutely staggering.

In 21 games, Kupp had 178 receptions, 2,425 receiving yards and 22 receiving touchdowns. He blew away the previous combined records for receptions and receiving yards. Only Randy Moss caught more touchdowns (24) during his 2007 campaign with the Patriots.

Player Combined receiving yards Season Cooper Kupp 2,425 2021 Larry Fitzgerald 1,977 2008 Jerry Rice 1,965 1995 Calvin Johnson 1,964 2012

In 19 of those 21 games, Kupp posted at least 90 receiving yards. In 15 of those 21 games, Kupp scored at least one touchdown. He never had fewer than five receptions or 60 receiving yards in any game.

Kupp won the receiving triple crown (receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns), Offensive Player of the Year award and Super Bowl MVP. The only other player to do that in an NFL career is Jerry Rice. Kupp did it in one season.

Again, the numbers tell the story. The guy nobody wanted coming out of high school just had the greatest receiving season we’ve ever seen.