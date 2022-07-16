With Juan Soto available, Yankees and Mets must pursue Nationals star

LOS ANGELES — Dodger Stadium hosted the 23rd Futures Game on Saturday, or what now can be remembered as the Juan Soto Invitational.

Fifty of the majors’ best prospects gathered for the sport’s annual coming attractions. But news broke earlier in the day — first reported by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and confirmed by Jon Heyman of The Post — that Soto had rejected a 15-year, $440 million proposal. That has motivated the Nationals to make their best player available. Thus, the Futures Game became the clearinghouse for the types of players — heavy emphasis on the plural — it is going to take to land Soto.

Because he is arguably the best hitter in the game. Because he is 23. Because he can’t be a free agent until after the 2024 season, so any contender would have him for three pennant races. Because in his only postseason in Washington’s championship 2019, he rose to the moment with charisma and talent. Because the lefty bat is so good — elite power combined with an elite eye — that he greatly improves any contender’s title chances.

I will let you behind the scenes. We have a particularly early deadline on Saturday at The Post. So I already had sent in a column on why I think Soto and the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani should both be available, and why the New York teams should be pushing to try to acquire either. Nothing changes with the Soto revelation.

Juan Soto has rejected a 15-year, $440 million offer from the Nationals. Getty Images

Why should they be available? Because these are the hard truths the Nationals and Angels have to ask themselves: 1) Are we likely contend in the control period of the player? 2) Are we the strong favorites to re-sign the star, plus have the resources and will to do so? 3) Are we about to let close the best window, by far, to maximize trade value, notably because we are afraid of fan backlash? If the answers are no, no, yes — and I believe they are for the Nationals (Soto) and Angels (Ohtani) — they should be holding an auction because the bidding would be so speed-up-a-rebuild great.

Of course, the New York teams would not be alone. These are special players, and now that Soto is available, every contender should be formulating how much prospect pain they are willing to endure to land him. For in this “bad” season for Soto, he has a 160 OPS-plus, which was eighth in the majors. He had 19 homers and 25 more walks (79) than strikeouts (54) entering Saturday.

Soto is probably looking at $60 million for the next two years before hitting free agency after just his age-25 season. Scott Boras clients tend to let the market dictate their salary, especially elite ones who reach the market young. So even an incoming Nationals ownership (they are for sale) would understand that every big market club is going to be bidding, and the first half-a-billion dollar contract (if Ohtani does not get there first) will be in play. Heyman’s report was that the $440 million Washington offered was heavily deferred and, thus, worth far less than that in current dollars.

Even with Soto, Washington’s next best hitter (Josh Bell) is a free agent after this season, and their best pitcher (Stephen Strasburg) costs a fortune and hardly ever pitches, and the Nationals are at least 10 more good players away from serious contention. Their chances of being a playoff team in Soto’s control time before free agency are not good (they currently have the majors’ worst record).

Washington will probably prefer not to trade Soto in the division — to, say, the Mets — and have to see him often the next few years. Still, the Mets have to try, even if a large package begins with Futures Game participant Francisco Alvarez. But the Yankees really must try. Because Soto has the lefty bat and flair to excel there and — fringe benefit — provides some leverage in negotiations with Aaron Judge. It is much easier to hold to a free-agent offer, and potentially endure Judge’s exit, if you already have Soto in place.

Shohei Ohtani is 9-4 with a 2.38 ERA and 123 strikeouts so far this season. Getty Images

But vitally you would have both in 2022 to go for a first Yankees title since 2009 — Judge hitting in front of Soto or vice versa. The Yanks so badly want to keep local product, top prospect and Futures Game participant Anthony Volpe. This is Soto, though. If it is the Yankees’ three Futures Game participants — Volpe, Jasson Dominguez and Ken Waldichuk — plus two more high-end prospects, so be it. Two-and-a-half years of Soto is worth that.

As for Ohtani, multiple people who have worked for Arte Moreno thought he would not trade Ohtani, even though there is no certainty he can keep him when he becomes a free agent after next season and, if he does, he would be paying Ohtani, Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon alone in excess of $100 million — with Trout and Rendon already in their 30s. Though star-chasing at big bucks has worked terribly for Moreno’s Angels, his ex-employees said that he would not trade for players who did not (in his view) help the team immediately.

But how about a mix — say a package that began with Gleyber Torres and Volpe or Jeff McNeil and Alvarez? And the New York teams should be willing to move heaven, earth and their top prospects for either Soto or Ohtani. Again, so should at least a half-dozen teams.

Imagine Ohtani starting behind Gerrit Cole or Jacob deGrom/Max Scherzer. Ohtani also would give the Yanks greater leverage in dealing with Judge as a free agent, and Ohtani would do the same for the Mets when deGrom opts out after this season — and would anyone in the majors know this player better than Billy Eppler, who was central to recruiting Ohtani to the Angels when he was their GM?

The Yankees probably would have to go through Houston to get to the Fall Classic, and have you noticed that in two starts versus the Astros this year, Ohtani has allowed one run in 12 innings with 24 strikeouts? The Mets already have $290 million invested in payroll this year and, as much as Steve Cohen has said he wants to build a sustainable winner, he also has called for a championship in his first five years of ownership.

And, again, this is not just about the New York teams. For now, we know Soto is available, and the Futures Game serves as the entry portal to what will be necessary. Because for so many teams — including the Mets and the Yankees — the future is now.