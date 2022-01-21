The Wisconsin Badgers and Michigan State hook up on Friday at Kohl Center in Madison finding themselves atop the Big Ten as two of the three teams that have just one conference loss.

Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis has put himself in the Wooden Award hunt with at least 19 points in eight of his last nine games. He is averaging 22.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

While Davis is terrific, the rest of the team is shooting 30.6 percent from 3-point range and Wisconsin’s defense rates 172nd in the country in opponents’ 3-point shooting percentage.

Paced by Gabe Brown’s 40 made 3-pointers, the Spartans are making 38.8 percent of their 3s, good for ninth in the nation, and rank 10th in road rebound rate.

With Michigan State also stout in the paint, ranking sixth in the country in blocked shot rate, the Spartans will take down Wisconsin on Friday.

The play: Michigan State, +4.5