Wisconsin vs. Michigan State prediction, odds, lines

It’s yet another day of wall-to-wall college hoops action, and Tanner McGrath of The Action Network has two best bets (video above).

McGrath is choosing to focus on the two Big Ten Tournament matchups for his plays. In the first game between Michigan State and Wisconsin, McGrath sees good value on the Badgers.

“We can target Michigan State for a bit of game-to-game regression,” McGrath explains. “Shot quality projects the Michigan State win over Maryland should have been a 10-point loss.”

Johnny Davis leads the Badgers in points, assists, rebounds, and steals per game. Getty Images

Given Wisconsin has shown it takes care of the ball – it ranked second in the Big Ten in offensive turnover rate – McGrath is happy to lay two points with the Badgers and would play it up to -3.5.

For the next contest – Penn State vs. Purdue – McGrath believes the Nittany Lions are a good bet as steep, eight-and-a-half point underdogs.

“Penn State plays at a slow tempo and great interior defense,” McGrath says.

If the Nittany Lions can limit Purdue’s point production in the paint, he expects the Boilermakers to be easily exploitable on defense. Seeing as Purdue struggles to defend ball screens, McGrath expects Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry to exploit that weakness and make it a close game.

Penn State is 12-6 ATS as an underdog this season and McGrath says that positive trend should continue Friday against Purdue.