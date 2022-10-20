Wisconsin volleyball team private photos leaked, being investigated

The University of Wisconsin said in a statement that the UW-Madison Police Department is investigating “multiple crimes” after private photos and video of members of the women’s volleyball team were shared on the internet.

“We are aware that private photos and video of UW volleyball student-athletes that were never intended to be shared publicly are being circulated digitally,” UW athletics said in a statement Wednesday.

“The unauthorized sharing is a significant and wrongful invasion of the student-athletes’ privacy, including potential violations of university slices and criminal statutes.”

Wisconsin volleyball players during the 2021 Big Ten tournament. NCAA Photos via Getty Images

According to UW, members of the volleyball team contacted the university police upon learning that the images were circulating.

“UWPD is investigating multiple crimes, including sharing sensitive photos without consent,” the statement read. “UWPD is not investigating the volleyball student-athletes for wrongdoing in this matter.

“Our top priority is supporting our student-athletes and we are providing them with the appropriate services and resources.”

Most of the content has been removed from the websites where it was posted without the players’ consent, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. In one of the photos, which was received by the Sentinel, several players have their sports bras lifted during the team’s private celebration after winning the Big Ten title in November.

Wisconsin’s volleyball team, under coach Kelly Sheffield, is one of the school’s most successful programs. UW, which is ranked No. 5 in the nation, has played in the last three Final Fours and reached the final three times in the last decade.

Wisconsin (13-3) has a match against Michigan State at home on Friday.