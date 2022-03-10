Wiped-out Red Sox tickets good for Yankees’ new home opener

The latest batch of games removed from the schedule because of MLB’s lockout means the Yankees’ original season-opening homestand has been wiped out.

Fans who had tickets to the scheduled home opener against the Red Sox on April 7 can use those tickets for admission whenever the team ends up hosting its first game of the regular season. The start of the season is still pending MLB owners and players agreeing on a new collective bargaining agreement.

For fans who already bought tickets to the game that winds up being the Yankees’ new home opener, those tickets will not permit entry to Yankee Stadium. That game will be treated as an “impacted game,” meaning ticket holders can receive a credit, refund or use the Yankees’ rain-check policy.

Under that policy, tickets can be used for admission to the rescheduled game (if applicable) or exchanged for a ticket comparable in price and location to another similar regular-season game within 12 months of the originally scheduled game, subject to availability.

The rest of the Red Sox series (April 9-10) and the April 11-14 series against the Blue Jays will also be treated as impacted games with the same three options of a credit, refund or rain check policy. The earliest the Yankees’ home opener could now be is April 22 against the Guardians.