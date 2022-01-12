Winnie Harlow praises surging Kyle Kuzma after Wizards win

Winnie Harlow is digging Kyle Kuzma’s second act in Washington.

The model, who reportedly rekindled her relationship with the Wizards forward last month, took to Instagram on Tuesday after Kuzma’s impressive performance against the Thunder, when he logged 35 minutes and 29 points.

Model Winnie Harlow shared a screenshot of Kyle Kuzma’s recent stats Tuesday on Instagram. Instagram/Winnie Harlow

“POV: when you finally get the minutes you deserve and the freedom to spread your wings,” Harlow captioned a screenshot of Kuzma’s recent stats. “Talk nice.”

In Tuesday’s 122-118 win against Oklahoma City, Kuzma also had five rebounds and three assists. Over the weekend, when Washington defeated Orlando, 102-100, Kuzma had 27 points, 22 rebounds, and one assist with 38 minutes of playing time.

Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma plays against the Magic on Nov. 13, 2021. Getty Images

In each of the past eight games, Kuzma has scored at least 21 points. He can extend that streak to nine on Wednesday night when the Wizards play the Magic again.

The 26-year-old is emerging as a star with the Wizards after four seasons as a role player for the Lakers. He was traded to Washington in August 2021, in the deal that sent Russell Westbrook to Los Angeles.

Winnie Harlow reportedly rekindled her relationship with Kyle Kuzma in late 2021. FilmMagic

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma kiss in December 2020. Instagram/Winnie Harlow

Not only is Kuzma thriving on the court, but his personal life seems to be heating up as well. Kuzma and Harlow, 27, got back together in late 2021 just five months after splitting up, TMZ reported at the time.

Harlow and Kuzma began dating in the spring of 2020.