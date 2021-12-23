Winnie Harlow, NBA star Kyle Kuzma back together

Love is in the air again for Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma and model Winnie Harlow.

The star-studded couple appears to be back on in PDA photos the supermodel shared to Instagram on Wednesday, with TMZ reporting the two reunited after an amicable split five months ago.

Harlow shared a collage of modeling photos from a lavish dinner date, and included two snaps of her in the arms of a hidden suitor.

Fans were quick to point out that it was Kuzma grabbing her from behind in the photos because his hand tattoos were exposed. The NBA champion has a number of small tattoos on his left and right hands, including script and a heart.

Kuzma and Harlow were the subject of split rumors in July when Page Six learned they were spotted partying separately in Miami for their birthdays (which are three days apart), though the pair never addressed their relationship status.

At the time, a rep for Harlow told Page Six that rumors of any drama between the two was “false information.”

Winnie Harlow GC Images

The breakup rumors heightened when Kuzma was traded from the Lakers to the Wizards in late July as part of the Russell Westbrook deal that sent him from Washington to Los Angeles.

Kyle Kuzma NBAE via Getty Images

Harlow has a home in Los Angeles and works many modeling jobs in California. She and Kuzma were also absent from each other’s social media throughout the summer.

They began dating in May 2020.