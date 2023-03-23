Windy day wreaks havoc on Yankees’ fielders

Here are some nuggets from Yankees’ spring training on Tuesday:

Pick two

Catcher Carlos Narvaez picked off a pair of runners from behind the plate — Dominic Smith in the first inning, in what turned into a pickle, and Victor Robles in the fifth inning of the Yankees’ 5-2 loss to the Nationals.

Weather or not

It was a sunny and windy day at Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, which created some issues in the field for the Yankees.

Third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera appeared to lose a pop up in the sun in the third inning before the wind pulled a fly ball to left-center field that center fielder Estevan Florial was unable to come up with in the fourth.





Oswaldo Cabrera catches a fly ball during a spring training game earlier this season. USA TODAY Sports

Caught my eye

Giancarlo Stanton can still make his way around the bases.

After roping a single in the seventh inning, he took second on Cabrera’s single.

Stanton then tagged up to third on a fly ball to right field and scored after tagging up again on a sacrifice fly to left field, hustling home to beat the throw from Joey Meneses.

Thursday’s schedule

Nestor Cortes is set to start his second game of the spring as the Yankees finish up a two-game swing to the East Coast of Florida against the Cardinals.