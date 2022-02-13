Win or lose, Joe Burrow already champion in Ohio

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — For the people of Southeast Ohio, where poverty lives among them, the wait to watch their Joey Burrow in Super Bowl 2022 felt interminable.

“I talked to so many fans today that were like, ‘Man, I’m gonna have to find some nerve pills,’ or I’m gonna double down on my blood pressure medicine tomorrow,” a man named Travis Brand was saying on Saturday evening.

“I mean, we’re on pins and needles down here.”

Brand has been the owner of Gigi’s Country in Plains, Ohio, since Nov. 1, 2011, where the customers have been arriving in No. 9 jerseys and chanting Who Dey or ordering the $7.99 Burrow omelet.

Joey Burrow: Just a kid from Athens … Just a kid from Southeast Ohio. There wasn’t a dry eye in any house in Athens or in Southeast Ohio when Joey Burrow gave his name unforgettable Heisman speech, a speech that uplifted so many and has helped fill the local food pantries with much-needed contributions.

So no matter what happened on Super Sunday Night, as much pleading as they were doing to the football gods, their Joey Burrow was a champion whether or not he lifted the Bengals to their first championship over the Rams.

“The other thing that he’s accomplished by his accomplishment,” Brand said. “is taking small-town kids and turning them into [wanting] to be Joe Burrow. When you know that a legend or, in my mind, already one of the greats has come from three doors down from where you live, or two streets over, or say in the same math classroom that you’re in, I mean if that doesn’t inspire you as a kid to try harder and to push for things.

“I think in small-town USA it’s too easy to feel forgotten about. Let’s just go to something simple like the electric grid, if the whole entire state of Ohio loses power, I’m pretty sure Cleveland, Cincinnati, Columbus and all those vicinities are gonna be prioritized, and we all kinda know that we’re the armpit of the world down here. To know that a kid in your little hometown has made it big, I can’t imagine growing up thinking, ‘Man I wonder if Joey sat in this seat. I betcha if I play my hardest this weekend I’ll get noticed and maybe I’ll get college scholarships.’ ”

Gigi’s opened at 8 a.m. on Super Sunday and closed at 2 p.m., same as always, and then Brand watched the Burrow Bowl from his home.

“The reason you’re talking to me on the phone right now, I am nobody to Joe Burrow,” Brand said. “I flip burgers and omelets for a living. But you’re calling me because of Joe Burrow. His first interview in Death Valley, he shines a light on my restaurant, for no good reason other than the fact that he’s awesome. Every time someone puts the spotlight or camera in his face, he deflects that attention in a different direction. Our local food pantries, our workforce needs … I’m sure you’re familiar with his Heisman speech. Take into consideration he did that at 22 years old. I don’t know how many 22-year-old kids are gonna go up there and give a heartfelt speech about other people’s issues and needs in an area that he’s from. That to me is why I’m most proud of Joe Burrow.”

Imagine what Joey Burrow’s third-through-sixth-grade Athens Bulldogs coach was feeling on the eve of the Burrow Bowl.

“My feet aren’t even on the ground right now,” Sam Smathers said. “My chest has been out for two or three weeks.”

He was right there at the beginning. Real competitive kid in drills.

“Quiet everyday third-grader coming out playing organized football for the first time,” Smathers recalled. “I noticed a lot of qualities in him then about memorizing plays and doing things on his own.”

He was hosting a small Burrow Bowl party at his Plains home right behind Joe Burrow Stadium.

“He’s opened the eyes of a lot of people to Southeast Ohio in a good way,” Smathers said. “The other aspect of it that he’s done is athletes coming out of Southeast Ohio now are probably getting looks that other would never got looks.”

Brand grew up a Bengals fan in Cincinnati.

“A lot of people were nervous for his well-being,” Brand said with a laugh.

And sure enough, Burrow would require reconstructive surgery on his left knee last season following a Week 11 catastrophe against Washington. And sure enough, Joe Burrow got back up and picked up a team and a hometown and a state along with him.

“Typical Joe fashion,” Brand said. “Just makes it look easy, and does it within basically a year-and-a-half since he really didn’t get a chance to play last year.”

As much as his fans in Southeast Ohio yearned to hear the ringing of the victory bell at Athens High School on Sunday night, in their hearts and minds, their Joey Burrow already was a champion.