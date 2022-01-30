Commercial content, 21+



BetMGM are offering a fantastic new customer promo on the Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship game. Bet $10 on the money line to win $200 in free bets if the team you’ve backed scores a touchdown.

This offer applies to new customers only, meaning those that already have a BetMGM account are unable to claim this offer. BetMGM’s touchdown offer is one of the best you’ll find ahead of a promising weekend of NFL action.

How to Claim the BetMGM Touchdown Offer

Place a $10 bet on any money line market on the Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers game. If the team you've bet on scores a touchdown, you'll be rewarded with $200 in free bets. These winnings will be issued to you within 72 hours of the game finishing.

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: The Analysis

The NFC Championship takes us to California, where two Golden State teams go head to head for a place at Super Bowl 2022.

The 49ers have not lost to the Rams since the 2018 season, and have defeated two heavyweights of the NFC on their way to the conference championship. Deebo Samuel has been banged up of late, but the versatile operator should be healthy and available for this one.

In one of the most enthralling games of the season, the Rams scraped past the Bucs after almost blowing a 24 point lead. The Rams defense made it difficult for Bucs QB Tom Brady, and will aim for a similar performance against the 49ers.

Should the Rams win, they will be the second team in history to play in a Super Bowl in their own stadium.

