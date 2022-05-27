Wimbledon to drop ‘Miss’ and ‘Mrs’ from women’s honor board

A change is coming to Wimbledon.

The board commemorating women’s champions previously listed them as “Miss” or “Mrs.” followed by their last names; now, female winners of the tournament will be listed with their first initial followed by their last name, as is the case with men.

For example, Novak Djokovic is listed as “N. Djokovic” on the men’s board. Previously, Serena Williams was listed as “Miss S. Williams”. If the women tennis players were married, they were listed in accordance with their husbands’ names. Chris Evert, who was married to John Lloyd when she won Wimbledon in 1981, was listed for that year as “Mrs. J.M. Lloyd”.

Now, she’s listed on the board as “C. Evert”.

Evert, who also won Wimbledon in 1974 and 1976, is happy about the switch.

The Wimbledon board will no longer list “Mrs” and “Miss” before women’s champs’ names. Getty Images

Chris Evert hoists the 1981 Wimbledon trophy. Popperfoto via Getty Images

“I am pleased the All England Club has changed the names. It was outdated and women should be treated equally with the men, as we are with equal prize money,” Evert told the Associated Press.

“I have always used my maiden name in tennis. I began my career, became a champion, and ended my career as Chris Evert! As proud as I was to be married to John at the time, it was my name that deserved to be on the honor board!!!”